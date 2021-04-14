Microbrewery Equipment Market to grow by USD 10.01 billion and Record a CAGR of over 12% |17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Technavio has monitored the microbrewery equipment market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner 10.01 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the microbrewery equipment market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The fermentation systems are the leading segment in the market.
- What is the major trend in the market?
Growing demand for craft beer among millennials is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
BrauKon GmbH, CFT Spa, Della Toffola Spa, Industrial Control Concepts Inc., KRONES AG|LEHUI, Norland International Inc, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Portland Kettle Works, Specific Mechanical Systems Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by increasing product innovations. However, the presence of substitutes will impede market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BrauKon GmbH, CFT Spa, Della Toffola Spa, Industrial Control Concepts Inc., KRONES AG, LEHUI, Norland International Inc, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Portland Kettle Works, and Specific Mechanical Systems Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of substitutes is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this microbrewery equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Microbrewery Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The microbrewery equipment market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Fermentation Systems
- Mashing Systems
- Cooling Systems
- Filtering Systems
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Microbrewery Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microbrewery equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Microbrewery Equipment Market Size
- Microbrewery Equipment Market Trends
- Microbrewery Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for craft beer among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the microbrewery equipment market growth during the next few years.
To get extensive insights: Download a FREE Sample Report
Microbrewery Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist microbrewery equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the microbrewery equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the microbrewery equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microbrewery equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Recovery phase
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fermentation systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mashing systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Filtering systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BrauKon GmbH
- CFT Spa
- Della Toffola Spa
- Industrial Control Concepts Inc.
- KRONES AG
- LEHUI
- Norland International Inc
- Paul Mueller Co. Inc.
- Portland Kettle Works
- Specific Mechanical Systems Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
