Microbrush® Introduces New Nasopharyngeal Test Swabs

GRAFTON, Wis., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbrush, a leading US-based global manufacturer and supplier of flocked applicators, has launched a nasopharyngeal test swab to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 testing requirements.

Sterilized and individually packaged in a medical-grade pouch, the Microbrush Test Swabs are ready-for-use intended for clinical nasopharyngeal sample collection. Manufactured in Grafton, Wis., Microbrush Test Swabs are a natural product line extension, following a 30-year track record of US-manufactured applicators for the healthcare industry. Flocked with soft nylon fibers, the Microbrush Test Swab provides an improved patient experience over 3D-printed swabs.

"Microbrush has rich manufacturing expertise in this category with over 10 billion flocked applicators produced since 1991," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations, Inc. "With healthcare providers in great need of COVID-19 test supplies, we're incredibly proud to do our part in supporting this critical need by bringing a significant increase in production capacity to the market right away."

"We were uniquely positioned to develop and manufacture this product quickly due to our strict adherence to quality as an FDA-registered facility; our deep-rooted experience in flocked applicator technology; and very strong, supportive partners," added John Frymark, Vice President of Product Development at Young Innovations. "Developed in collaboration with several leading institutions and corporations. This product launch was a true team effort and a great testament of leading businesses operating with a high sense of urgency around an immediate healthcare need."

The Microbrush Test Swab is FDA-listed and ready for immediate purchase. For more information on how to order Microbrush Test Swabs, please contact: Dave Newman [email protected]

Microbrush is a subsidiary of Young Innovations, Inc., a portfolio company of The Jordan Company.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations (www.younginnovations.com) is a leading global provider of supplies and equipment used by dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic and endodontic segments. With its mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, Young focuses on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We continue to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions.

About The Jordan Company

The Jordan Company (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that manages funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion. TJC has a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer and Technology, Telecom & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York City, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

SOURCE Microbrush

Related Links

http://www.microbrush.com

