MicroBT to hold the Global WhatsMiner M30 Launch Event online

In the current epidemic situation, miners and people in the entire cryptocurrency industry are in a difficult winter period. At this difficult time, MicroBT hopes to spend the time with practitioners and stick to their beliefs. Bitcoin mining senior practitioner F2Pool's co-founder Chun, and Adam Back CEO of Blockstream will show their blessings from the videos.

In early December of last year, mining machine manufacturer MicroBT announced the parameters of the WhatsMiner M30 series, saying that the power consumption ratio of the entire series of bitcoin rigs will be lower than 50W / T, which has caused widespread concern among cryptocurrency mining practitioners for a while.

In mid-May this year, Bitcoin will usher in the third halving of history, which is also regarded as a critical period for the test of the computing power of the entire Bitcoin network. Miners are also updating their equipment for the arrival of the halving. In order to survive and develop, miners must gain a comparative advantage over their peers. The game process of miner behavior in Bitcoin halving is actually quite interesting. Blockware Solutions, a cryptocurrency mining service provider, conducted a detailed merger and analysis of the game stage.

The online event can break the shackles of physical space through the online method, and deliver the latest news of M30 in the first time efficiently. Since MicroBT announced the news of the new product launch of the WhatsMiner M30 series, it has raised widespread concern among peers in the mining circle and practitioners in the blockchain industry. Therefore, MicroBT has been sharing the latest news through Twitter and Telegram groups.

In addition to the official community, MicroBT is also accelerating the expansion and improvement of the company's internal and external business. MicroBT is expanding towards overseas markets and improving the quality of after-sales services. It has officially established a cooperation with HMTech which has also become the first after-sales partner of WhatsMiner in North America. In terms of user operations, Jorden Chen, who is experienced in traditional industry operations, served as the COO of MicroBT, bringing mature management and operation experience to the emerging bitcoin mining industry, which enabled MicroBT's business operations and customer service to grow rapidly.

Various actions revealed MicroBT's willingness to improve user operation and after-sales service, from a relatively primary operation promotion method to a more professional service method, and more actively understand users' feedback. The exchanges enable users to understand WhatsMiner more comprehensively and conveniently, which reflects the determination of MicroBT to deeply cultivate the industry and carefully serve users, so that the new WhatsMiner M30 series can provide help to more miners and overcome difficulties.

The Global WhatsMiner M30 Launch Event will be released this Thursday, 10:30PM (EDT) and there are three ways for watching online:

