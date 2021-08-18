MicroConstants Signs Agreement to Join BioAgilytix Family, to be Known as BioAgilytix San Diego

"We are pleased to sign this agreement with BioAgilytix, as this union meets our objective of finding the perfect strategic partner for our MicroConstants team and will benefit our clients tremendously," said Gilbert N. Lam, President and Chief Scientific Officer of MicroConstants. "Their passion for science, quality, service and improving patient outcomes aligns with our core beliefs, vision and strengths at MicroConstants."

Jim Datin, President and CEO of BioAgilytix shared, "We are excited to welcome the MicroConstants team to BioAgilytix as we work together to deliver science-driven solutions to our customers. We believe the combination of BioAgilytix and MicroConstants reinforces our commitment to support our clients' quest to bring leading-edge science to bear on development of new therapeutics to benefit patients."

"Both companies were established to provide high quality bioanalytical services to support drug development. The cell-based assays and extensive biomarker menu offered by BioAgilytix is a perfect complement to MicroConstants' small molecule bioanalysis services," said David F. Beyerlein, Executive Vice President of Operations, MicroConstants. "Our sponsors will benefit through increased efficiencies by working with a single vendor for a variety of pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and immunogenicity needs. The combined companies will create an extensive bioanalytical service portfolio that is unmatched in the industry."

MicroConstants China remains a separate business entity and is not part of this transaction.

About MicroConstants, Inc.

MicroConstants Inc. is one of the largest bioanalytical LC/MS/MS service providers in the United States, with headquarters in San Diego, California for over 20 years. MicroConstants helps its clients develop novel therapeutics by supporting clinical and preclinical regulated bioanalysis studies. Since 1998, MicroConstants has supported 290+ clients in 45 countries, completed over 8,200 projects, and developed more than 2,400 methods. For more information on how MicroConstants fulfills its purpose, please visit www.microconstants.com.

About BioAgilytix Labs

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle area, the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states.

BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e., product release testing, stability testing, etc.). BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development. BioAgilytix is a trusted partner to many top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

