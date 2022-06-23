Microcrystalline Wax Market Size to Grow by USD 69.2 million| 39% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Jun 23, 2022, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microcrystalline Wax Market size is expected to grow by USD 69.2 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period. The increased demand in coating applications is notably driving the microcrystalline wax market growth, although factors such as equipment damage and the negative impact of microcrystalline wax on the environment may impede the market growth. The US, Canada, and China will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for the microcrystalline wax market in the forthcoming years. The report on the microcrystalline wax market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
For more insights on YOY and CAGR growth rate analysis, Read Sample Report!
The Microcrystalline Wax Market is segmented by Application (Candle, Packaging, Rubber, Personal care, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The candle application segment held the largest microcrystalline wax market share in 2021. The report predicts the segment to account for the highest market growth share throughout the forecast period. Microcrystalline wax is widely used to manufacture candles, as it burns completely without leaving any residue or waste.
- 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the microcrystalline wax market in APAC. The booming packaging and personal care product industries will fuel the market growth.
Download Sample Report for more Highlights on each contributing segment
Technavio categorizes the global microcrystalline wax as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the microcrystalline wax market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The microcrystalline wax market covers the following segment:
- By Application
- Candle
- Packaging
- Rubber
- Personal Care
- Others
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy the Sample Report Now!
The microcrystalline wax market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Alfa Chemicals
- Alpha Wax BV
- Blended Waxes Inc.
- British Wax Ltd.
- Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA
- DONGNAM PETROCHEMICALS
- Hase Petroleum Wax Co.
- Industrial Raw Materials LLC.
- Koster Keunen Inc
- NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD.
- Paramelt Rmc B.V.
- Sasol Ltd.
- Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Sinopec nanyang energy chemical industry co. LTD
- Sonneborn LLC
Speak to an analyst for Customized Reports on Each of the Vendors and their Strategic Initiatives
Polyethylene Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Microcrystalline Wax Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 69.2 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.25
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alfa Chemicals, Alpha Wax BV, Blended Waxes Inc., British Wax Ltd., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, DONGNAM PETROCHEMICALS, Hase Petroleum Wax Co., Industrial Raw Materials LLC., Koster Keunen Inc, NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD., Paramelt Rmc B.V., Sasol Ltd., Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd., Sinopec nanyang energy chemical industry co. LTD, Sonneborn LLC, Strahl & Pitsch Inc., TAIWAN WAX COMPANY LTD., The International Group Inc., UNICORN PETROLEUM INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD., and Clarus Specialty Products LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Candle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Candle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Candle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Candle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Candle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Blended Waxes Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Blended Waxes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Blended Waxes Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Blended Waxes Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 British Wax Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: British Wax Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: British Wax Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: British Wax Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Clarus Specialty Products LLC
- Exhibit 107: Clarus Specialty Products LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Clarus Specialty Products LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Clarus Specialty Products LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Industrial Raw Materials LLC.
- Exhibit 110: Industrial Raw Materials LLC. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Industrial Raw Materials LLC. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Industrial Raw Materials LLC. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Koster Keunen Inc
- Exhibit 113: Koster Keunen Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Koster Keunen Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Koster Keunen Inc - Key offerings
- 10.8 NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD.
- Exhibit 116: NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Paramelt Rmc B.V.
- Exhibit 119: Paramelt Rmc B.V. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Paramelt Rmc B.V. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Paramelt Rmc B.V. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sasol Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Sasol Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Sasol Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Sasol Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Sasol Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Sasol Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sonneborn LLC
- Exhibit 127: Sonneborn LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Sonneborn LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Sonneborn LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 Strahl and Pitsch Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Strahl and Pitsch Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Strahl and Pitsch Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Strahl and Pitsch Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article