Microcrystalline Wax Market Size to Grow by USD 69.2 million| 39% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Microcrystalline Wax Market Segmentation Highlights

The Microcrystalline Wax Market is segmented by Application (Candle, Packaging, Rubber, Personal care, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The candle application segment held the largest microcrystalline wax market share in 2021. The report predicts the segment to account for the highest market growth share throughout the forecast period. Microcrystalline wax is widely used to manufacture candles, as it burns completely without leaving any residue or waste.

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the microcrystalline wax market in APAC. The booming packaging and personal care product industries will fuel the market growth.

Download Sample Report for more Highlights on each contributing segment

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global microcrystalline wax as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the microcrystalline wax market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The microcrystalline wax market covers the following segment:

By Application

Candle



Packaging



Rubber



Personal Care



Others

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy the Sample Report Now!

Vendor Landscape

The microcrystalline wax market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Chemicals

Alpha Wax BV

Blended Waxes Inc.

British Wax Ltd.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

DONGNAM PETROCHEMICALS

Hase Petroleum Wax Co.

Industrial Raw Materials LLC.

Koster Keunen Inc

NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD.

Paramelt Rmc B.V.

Sasol Ltd.

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sinopec nanyang energy chemical industry co. LTD

Sonneborn LLC

Speak to an analyst for Customized Reports on Each of the Vendors and their Strategic Initiatives

Related Reports:

Polyethylene Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microcrystalline Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 69.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alfa Chemicals, Alpha Wax BV, Blended Waxes Inc., British Wax Ltd., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, DONGNAM PETROCHEMICALS, Hase Petroleum Wax Co., Industrial Raw Materials LLC., Koster Keunen Inc, NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD., Paramelt Rmc B.V., Sasol Ltd., Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd., Sinopec nanyang energy chemical industry co. LTD, Sonneborn LLC, Strahl & Pitsch Inc., TAIWAN WAX COMPANY LTD., The International Group Inc., UNICORN PETROLEUM INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD., and Clarus Specialty Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Candle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Candle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Candle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Candle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Candle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Blended Waxes Inc.

Exhibit 101: Blended Waxes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Blended Waxes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Blended Waxes Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 British Wax Ltd.

Exhibit 104: British Wax Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: British Wax Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: British Wax Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Clarus Specialty Products LLC

Exhibit 107: Clarus Specialty Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Clarus Specialty Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Clarus Specialty Products LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Industrial Raw Materials LLC.

Exhibit 110: Industrial Raw Materials LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Industrial Raw Materials LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Industrial Raw Materials LLC. - Key offerings

10.7 Koster Keunen Inc

Exhibit 113: Koster Keunen Inc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Koster Keunen Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Koster Keunen Inc - Key offerings

10.8 NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD.

Exhibit 116: NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. - Key offerings

10.9 Paramelt Rmc B.V.

Exhibit 119: Paramelt Rmc B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Paramelt Rmc B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Paramelt Rmc B.V. - Key offerings

10.10 Sasol Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Sasol Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sasol Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Sasol Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Sasol Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Sasol Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sonneborn LLC

Exhibit 127: Sonneborn LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Sonneborn LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Sonneborn LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Strahl and Pitsch Inc.

Exhibit 130: Strahl and Pitsch Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Strahl and Pitsch Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Strahl and Pitsch Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio