Microdesk Expands BIMrx Product Line with Tailored Solutions for Design and Construction

BIMrx Fabrication was built by construction professionals to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of everyday fabrication workflows. Regular tasks like tagging, spooling and hangers are automated, and designers have access to database properties of these parts for simplified reporting and estimating through Microsoft Excel. BIMrx Fabrication brings true automated fabrication capabilities to Autodesk Revit.

BIMrx MEP adds important tools to Revit for system management by providing engineers and designers the ability to edit objects in a single interface. Users will be able to utilize BIMrx MEP to undergo clash detection within 3D models that display accurate spatial layouts and engineering data. Designers can also manage segments and parameters within families through formulas in Microsoft Excel.

Additionally, Microdesk released the latest version of BIMrx Cloud Manager, formerly Bulk Loader, an application that allows AECO firms to easily and quickly add and manage projects, users and data in Autodesk BIM 360. BIMrx Cloud Manager is essential for full network synchronization between local storage and BIM 360. The application also includes bulk upload, project creation and browsing capabilities, as well as the ability to export enterprise and project data to excel for advanced reporting and analysis. BIMrx Cloud Manager is the ideal tool for firms managing projects in BIM 360.

"We want to alleviate common pain points designers in our industry deal with every day, and we believe the tools built into BIMrx Fabrication, MEP and Cloud Manager are a significant step in this process," said Michael DeLacey, President and CEO of Microdesk. "Our goal is to help our clients spend less time on administrative tasks and more time innovating for creative and sustainable projects."

Special introductory pricing will be available for a limited time.

For more information on the complete BIMrx product line, please visit https://www.microdesk.com/bimrx or call (800) 336-3375.

About Microdesk:

Microdesk is a Global BIM and EAM consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies. Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with our vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts is redefining project delivery and asset management.

