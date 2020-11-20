Microdose Presents The Mushroom Conference: A Molecular Masterclass

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights , PsyGen Labs along with The Conscious Fund , MagicMed Industries , Wake Network , ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science , and Empyrean , are pleased to present The Mushroom Conference: A Molecular Masterclass, on November 20th - 22nd.

This three-day virtual conference will feature 70+ experts in the field and guide attendees through a scientific deep dive into the burgeoning psilocybin therapy and functional mushroom industry.

The Mushroom Conference explores mushrooms at the intersection of clinical care, research and investment and features the world's top researchers, clinicians, companies, advocates, and experts. Designed for B2B audiences, some topics include: Advanced mycological research, Medicinal Mushrooms, Mycotoxicology, Fungal biotechnology, Industrial mycology, Medical mycology, Fungal pathogens, Clinical mycology, Psilocybin research, Psilocybin clinical studies, Psilocybin-assisted therapies, Business opportunities, Investment, Consumer brands and Innovations.

" Psygen is excited to participate at the Mushroom Conference and bring our unique perspective and historical expertise in the psychedelic manufacturing and development industry. We are here to support and encourage the companies and researchers introducing new medicines to the world." - Nadia van der Heyden, Director of Sales and Marketing

Groundbreaking clinical trials have begun to unravel the immense therapeutic potential of psilocybin in the treatment of various debilitating mental health conditions. This emerging field is opening up unique opportunities for academics, clinicians, and investors. The Mushroom Conference introduces attendees to the latest information and thought leadership on the topic of functional mushrooms and psilocybin to facilitate mental health and wellness. With experts hailing from the top companies in the space, attendees will enjoy deep insights and commentary at the cutting edge of the psychedelic renaissance.

About Psygen Labs

Psygen Labs Inc ("Psygen") is a Calgary-based company specializing in the synthetic manufacture of psychedelic medicines. The company provides non-exclusive access to psychedelic drug products for clinical research, therapeutic applications and is well positioned to be a lead supplier for the emerging commercial market.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, innovators, investors and advisors.

