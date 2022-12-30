Microfiltration Membranes Global Market Report 2022: Ease of Use and Affordability Drives $2.5 Billion Industry

Dec 30, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfiltration Membranes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Filtration Mode; By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microfiltration membranes market size is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The demand for microfiltration membranes is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of the rise in awareness associated with wastewater treatment and strict regulations regarding wastewater. These membranes offer high efficiency in the separation of unwanted constituents from flow streams. They also offer easy and affordable operation, increasing their use in wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.
The different applications of microfiltration membranes include food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others. The water and wastewater treatment segment dominated the global market in 2021.
Increasing concerns regarding water scarcity and the rise in pollution of groundwater sources have increased the demand for this application. These membranes are increasingly being used for secondary municipal effluent reuse, water desalination, and the production of clean water. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the market in 2021. The increase in population, strengthening of the industrial sector, and growing urbanization influence industry growth.
The increasing application of microfiltration membranes in the industrial sector, along with the rise in demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, supports the growth of the industry in the region. The rise in environmental concerns and the introduction of stringent water regulations has further boosted the demand for microfiltration membranes in the developing countries of Asia Pacific.
Microfiltration Membranes Market Report Highlights
- The crossflow segment generated significant revenue in 2021 on account of its greater performance and ability to eliminate uneven flow and fouling
- The fluorinated polymers segment accounted for a major share owing to its higher efficiency, durability, and chemical resistance
- The waste and wastewater treatment segment dominated the global market in 2021 owing to a rise in environmental concerns and the introduction of initiatives for the reuse and recycling of water
- Asia Pacific accounted for a major share in 2021 owing to an increase in population, urbanization, and industrialization
- The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with a global presence, including Applied Membranes, Inc., Asahi Kasei, Koch Separation Solutions, Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions, Merck KGAA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, The 3M Company, and Toray Industries Inc among others
The publisher has segmented the microfiltration membranes market report based on filtration mode, type, application, and region:
Microfiltration Membranes, Filtration Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Direct Flow
- Cross Flow
Microfiltration Membranes, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Cellulosic
- Ceramic
- Fluorinated Polymers
- Others
Microfiltration Membranes, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Food and Beverage
- Water and Waste Water Treatment
- Chemical
- Pharmaceutical
- Biotechnology
- Others
Microfiltration Membranes, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market Insights
5. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Filtration Mode
6. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Type
7. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Application
8. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Membranes Inc.
- Asahi Kasei
- Graver Technologies
- Hydranautics
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Kubota Corporation
- Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions
- Merck KGAA
- Pall Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Pentair
- Sartorius Ag
- Suez
- The 3M Company
- Toray Industries Inc.
