Microfinance Market, Evolving Opportunities with Accion International and Al Amana Microfinance - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microfinance Market size is expected to grow by USD 122.46 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the Emergence of social media is associated with growing digital connectivity. In addition, the Rapid growth in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the Microfinance Market.

This report extensively covers microfinance market segmentation by type (banks and non-banks) and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfinance Market 2022-2026

Microfinance Market Regional Segmentation

APAC will account for 45% of market growth. APAC's key microfinance markets are China and India. The market in APAC will grow faster than the market in other regions. The rapid growth of social media, as well as the increasing number of SMEs and startups, will help the APAC microfinance market grow over the forecast period. The key consumer countries are Mexico, China, and India.

Microfinance Market Driver

One of the major factors influencing the growth of the microfinance market is easy to access to credit. In contrast to traditional financial institutions, which may take more than a day to complete the paperwork for the loan application, microfinance provides quick and easy access to credit. If the financial institution accepts the application, the credit may not be authorized and transferred for several weeks or months.

The proliferation of online microfinance platforms has made it easier to obtain funds. Businesses can apply for credit on these platforms within minutes of registering, and the funds are immediately available if the application is approved. The introduction of microfinance platforms made it easier to obtain loans. As a result, the popularity of microfinance platforms is growing. Buy Sample Report.

Microfinance Market Trend

Rapid growth in APAC is one of the major trends influencing the growth of the microfinance market. Microfinance institutions, such as peer-to-peer lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading, are expanding in APAC as a result of the presence of numerous SMEs. The increasing number of SMEs in APAC is driving up demand for micro-financial services for business expansion.

Microfinance solutions and service providers assist SMEs by increasing their access to credit and equity, allowing them to invest in growth. Furthermore, rising Internet penetration, combined with the widespread use of smartphones, is encouraging people in APAC to use peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding platforms. This is expected to propel the global microfinance market forward in the coming years. Download Free Sample Report.

Microfinance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 122.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries Mexico, China, India, France, and Peru Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accion International, Al Amana Microfinance, AL BARAKAH MICROFINANCE BANK, Annapurna Finance P Ltd., Banco do Nordeste do Brasil SA, Bandhan Bank Ltd., Cashpor Micro Credit, FINCA International Inc., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., GENTERA S.A.B. de C.V., Grameen Foundation, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kiva Microfunds, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Opportunity International, Pacific Community Ventures, Pro Mujer Inc., PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk, Stichting BRAC International, and Women World Banking Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

