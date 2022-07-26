Microfluidic Devices Global Market Report 2022-2028: Expansion of Private-Sector Hospitals to Rural Areas Presents Avenues for Growth

Jul 26, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidic Devices Market (by Device Type, Material, Application, Industry, Geography), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microfluidic devices market is predicted to reach US$ 34.5 Billion by 2028.
Microfluidics is a huge potential area of science which allows high-throughput screening and experimentation that revolve around a series of techniques. The technology is used for processing and manipulating small amounts of liquids using channels that possess micrometer dimensions.
With the recent advancements in the biotechnology domain, microfluidic devices promise to be of huge commercial importance. The factors, such as the rising demand for POC testing, high incidence rate of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements, increasing focus on data precision & accuracy, fast returns on investment and faster testing & improved portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization, are driving the market.
Moreover, factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced technologies and the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries has boosted the growth of microfluidic devices.
Market Drivers
- Application of Cost-Effective Materials for Manufacturing Likely to Propel the Microfluidic Devices Market
- Increasing Usage of Microfluidic Chips for Biomedical Applications
- Microfluidic Chips Miniaturization Helps to Reduce Testing Time and Cost
- Rising Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing to Drive Market Growth
- Quick Return on Investments Helping in Cost Reductions
- Advancements in Microfluidics Technology to Drive Market
By Device Type - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
1. Chips
2. Micro Pumps
3. Sensors
4. Micro Needles
5. Others
By Material - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
1. Silicon
2. Glass
3. Polymers
4. Others
By Application - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
- Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Research
- Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics
- Point of Care Diagnostics
- Analytical Devices
- Drug Delivery
- Environmental and Industrial
- Others
By Industry - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
1. In- Vitro Diagnostics
2. Pharmaceuticals
3. Medical Devices
4. Others
By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microfluidic Devices Market
3. Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
4. Global Microfluidic Devices Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
5. By Device Type - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
6. By Material - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
7. By Application - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
8. By Industry - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
9. By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
10. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Recent Developments
11. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Company Profiles
12. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Growth Drivers
13. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Challenges Companies Mentioned
- uFluidix
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Standard BioTools (Previously Fluidigm)
- Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)
- Micronit
- BioFluidix Gmbh
- Fluigent
- ALine Inc.
- Philips
- Danaher Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Illumina, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Quidel Corporation
- Abaxis, Inc.
- Nanomix, Inc. (Formerly known as Covalent Materials, Inc.)
- Biosurfit SA
- Micropoint Bioscience, Inc.
- Siloam Biosciences, Inc.
- NanoEnTek Inc.
- OPKO Health, Inc.
