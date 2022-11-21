Microfluidics Technology Market to record USD 29.41 Bn growth; Healthcare technology market identified as parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidics Technology Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 29.41 billion accelerating at a CAGR of 19.42% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global microfluidics technology market as a part of the global healthcare technology market, which, in turn, is a part of the global healthcare market. The market includes the revenue generated from the sales of healthcare applications and IT systems, Internet-based healthcare tools (such as monitoring devices), and IT consulting services to clinics, hospitals, or businesses operating primarily in the healthcare sector. Technavio calculates the global healthcare technology market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare technology players, and life sciences tools and services. Get more highlights into the parent market analysis. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microfluidics technology market report covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Scope

The global microfluidics technology market is highly fragmented, with small and large vendors operating in a highly competitive environment. The market players compete on various factors such as price, brand, availability, and variety. Price is a major base for competition among players to gain an edge in the market. The growth of the players in the market also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Access to capital and advances in product innovations are major barriers to the entry of new players. Therefore, vendors must expand geographically as well as revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over time. Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs and prevent cost overruns. There are a sizeable number of small regional vendors in the market. Intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global microfluidics technology market is segmented as below:

Material

Polymer-based Microfluidics



Glass-based Microfluidics



Silicon-based Microfluidics



Others

The polymer-based microfluidics segment will have the largest share of the market. During the past decade, there has been significant progress in PMMA microfluidic chips. It is expected that PMMA microchips will find a wide range of applications in the healthcare industry and will lead to the creation of truly disposable microfluidic devices. Thus, the increased adoption of polymer-based microfluidics in various healthcare applications is driving the growth of the global microfluidics technology market in this segment.

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Academic Institutes

Hospitals are the prime-end users in the market. The hospital segment in which microfluidics technology may serve as autologous material for cell replacement therapies or even future organ transplants, with the possibility to correct disease-causing mutations before transplantation. The microfluidics technology will revolutionize precision diagnostic approaches and future drug development in diagnostic centers.

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

33% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The market in North America generates the highest revenue in the global microfluidics technology market. The region is dominated by the US, Canada, and Mexico. One of the factors for the high demand for this market in the US is the high investment in healthcare research and testing.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Buy Now!

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist microfluidics technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microfluidics technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microfluidics technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microfluidics technology market vendors

Related Reports:

The neuroscience antibodies and assays market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate the market share growth of USD 1837.68 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.44%. The increasing incidence of neurological disorders is notably driving the neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth, although factors such as the high development cost of neuroscience antibodies may impede the market growth.

report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate the market share growth of from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.44%. The increasing incidence of neurological disorders is notably driving the neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth, although factors such as the high development cost of neuroscience antibodies may impede the market growth. The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market share is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. The presence of value-added software and hardware products is notably driving the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth, although factors such as compliance with medical guidelines and the declining number of blood donors may impede the market growth.

Microfluidics Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Polymer-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Polymer-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Polymer-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Polymer-based microfluidics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Polymer-based microfluidics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Glass-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Glass-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Glass-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Glass-based microfluidics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Glass-based microfluidics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Silicon-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Silicon-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Silicon-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Silicon-based microfluidics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Silicon-based microfluidics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Academic institutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Academic institutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 111: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 116: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 117: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 118: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 119: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 120: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 121: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 126: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Fluigent SA

Exhibit 131: Fluigent SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Fluigent SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Fluigent SA - Key offerings

11.8 IDEX Corp.

Exhibit 134: IDEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: IDEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: IDEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: IDEX Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 138: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Illumina Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Illumina Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 143: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 SMC Corp.

Exhibit 148: SMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: SMC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: SMC Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 151: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio