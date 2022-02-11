Microfluidics to Address Pandemics - SARS-CoV-2 and Beyond: 2 Day Conference March 1st-2nd, 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidics to Address Pandemics - SARS-CoV-2 and Beyond" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Pandemic is evolving and the various variants which currently are driving the pandemic forward are responsible for morbidity, mortality and economic strains globally.

This 2-day conference held onsite as a regular physical conference at the Hilton Rotterdam, The Netherlands takes a deep dive on the current role of Microfluidics Technologies in SARS-CoV-2 testing (circa 2022) and expectations for the future role of Microfluidics in the Management of Pandemics.

The conference brings together companies engaged in this space from the larger diagnostics companies to the emerging companies providing technical solutions in this field -- Providing them a platform to present their technology/offering to the community and engage.

In addition to presentations, there will be posters to highlight technologies and late-breaking developments.

This conference is chaired by Dr. Holger Becker, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of microfluidic ChipShop GmbH and a key opinion leader in the microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip field.

Key Topics Covered:



Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Lateral Flow Assays

Microfluidics Impact on SARS-CoV-2 Testing: Current Status and Future

Technical Solutions for Rapid COVID-19 Testing

Nucleic Acid Diagnostic Tests and Rapid Testing: Evolution of the Space

Organoids and Organs-on-Chips to Model SARS-CoV-2 Infection Ex Vivo

Rapid Biodetection of Pathogens and Threat Identification: Pandemics and Biosurveillance

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostics and Global Health

Vaccine Development

Speakers



Conference Chair

Holger Becker , Chief Scientific Officer, microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Keynote Speakers

Emmanuel Delamarche, Senior Manager, Spiden AG

Nicole Pamme, Professor in Analytical Chemistry, Stockholm University

Danilo Tagle , Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)

Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology

Confirmed Speakers to date

James Boiani , Partner, Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

Yongsheng Cheng, CEO and Co-founder, PixelBiotech GmbH

Andrea Chow, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Ontera Inc.

Peter Ertl, Professor of Lab-on-a-Chip Systems, Vienna University of Technology

Jonathan D Posner, Professor of Mechanical Engineering & Chemical Engineering, University of Washington

Jun Ho Son , CTO, Kryptos Biotechnologies, Inc.

Mickey Urdea, Founding Partner & Principal, Halteres Associates

Paul Yager, Professor, Department of Bioengineering, University of Washington



