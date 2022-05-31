Microgrid Market: 28% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Application and Geography (2021-2025)

May 31, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview
The Microgrid Market Share is expected to increase by USD 19.5 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.86%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
- The increasing government support is a major factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.
- The rapid advances in technology is another factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.
- The high implementation costs will be a major challenge for the global microgrid market share growth during the forecast period.
- North America will register the highest growth rate of 28% among the other regions. Therefore, the microgrid market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- The microgrid market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the remote segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Download Sample: for more additional information about the Microgrid Market
Scope of the Report
|
Microgrid Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.86%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 19.5 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.43
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 28%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Exelon Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Powerhive Inc., S&C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you
Remote Application Held the Largest Market Share
- The microgrid market share growth by the remote segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and several countries in Africa and Southeast Asia are the prospective markets for remote microgrids.
- The multi-year decline in the cost of solar panels, coupled with advances in energy storage, is allowing clean energy microgrids to reach people where investments in conventional grids are not feasible.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
- 28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for microgrid market in North America.
- Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA and South America.
- Increased initiatives from the US government for implementing energy-efficient power solutions will facilitate the microgrid market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Purchase our 120 Page Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments. You will also get access to +17000 reports on 100s of topics
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Exelon Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Powerhive Inc.
- S&C Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
The microgrid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.
Recent Developments
- ABB Ltd.- The company offers microgrids under the brand name Emax 2. Business segments of the company include- Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation.
- Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers microgrid energy systems that helps companies facilitate electrical energy savings, resiliency and independence from a utility.
- General Electric Co.- The company offers distributed energy solutions which enables improved grid resiliency and availability.
Download Our Sample Report for more product offerings, news, and developments
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Remote Microgrid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The remote microgrid market size is expected to grow by $ 5.26 bn and record a CAGR of 14.10% during 2021-2025. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report
Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids: This industry research report identifies NEC Energy Solutions, NRG Energy, Saft, Samsung SDI, and UniEnergy Technologies as the key vendors in the global energy storage market for microgrids. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Environmental services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Remote - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Remote - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Remote - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Institutions and campus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Institutions and campus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Institutions and campus - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Military - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 52: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key News
- Exhibit 55: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 57: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Emerson Electric Co. - Key News
- Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Exelon Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Exelon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Exelon Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Exelon Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 65: Exelon Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Exelon Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Key News
- Exhibit 70: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Powerhive Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Powerhive Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Powerhive Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Powerhive Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 S&C Electric Co.
- Exhibit 80: S&C Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: S&C Electric Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: S&C Electric Co. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Schneider Electric SE - Key News
- Exhibit 86: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Key News
- Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article