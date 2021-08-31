MicroHealth LLC is Named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Washington Post

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroHealth LLC has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms, and tech companies. The Post's Top Workplaces list is eight years running, with MicroHealth making it on the list in 2019 and again in 2021. The companies on the list made rapid decisions to ensure employee safety, productivity, and efficiency according to The Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes.

Washington Post Top Work Places

"This is the most prestigious award for us because it's a reflection on how we are doing in delivering a culture of service to our highly valued workforce," - Frank Tucker, CEO.

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces, see the full list of this year's honorees.

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small, disadvantaged business that provides Health Information Technology Services for the United States Federal Government. Customers we serve include but are not limited to the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), United States Coast Guard (USCG), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Small Business Administration (SBA), and Department of Energy (DOE). MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records; Telehealth; Medical Simulation; Health Standards & Interoperability; Health Research & Analytics; Health Policy & Planning; Privacy, Security & HIPAA; Health Technology Development; Modernization & Maintenance; Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management; and Health Record Management & Digitization. MicroHealth performs these services using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-Dev/3 and Services CMMI-Svc/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

Media Contact:

Diwa Reyes, Marketing

[email protected]

www.microhealthllc.com

Related Images

washington-post-top-work-places.jpg

Washington Post Top Work Places

Washington Post Top Work Places

SOURCE MicroHealth LLC