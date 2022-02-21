Microlearning Market Records 41% Growth from North America |Evolving Opportunities from Bigtincan Holdings Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Factors such as growing government initiatives, increase in penetration of smartphones, and blended learning through AR will offer immense growth opportunities. Governments globally have taken initiatives and are promoting e-learning to improve education services. The governments of countries such as Thailand, China, and Hong Kong are offering tablets to aid in education. Governments are also increasing the funding amount of the various initiatives to boost microlearning platforms. In addition, gamification of training and education is due to an increase in the number of smartphones and mobile devices. However, the data security concerns due to the proliferation of education technology will emerge as a key factor likely to hinder the market's growth.

Microlearning Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Component

Solution

The solution segment held the largest microlearning market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period mainly due to the availability and adoption of cloud services, which make it easier to transform a solution into a mobile application. Furthermore, the adoption of education apps and other digital media, such as videos and massive open online courses (MOOCs), is increasing across the world.

Services

Geography

North America

North America emerged as the largest regional segment of microlearning market in 2021. The segment is likely to contribute to 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be mainly attributed to the significant increase in the adoption of technology by numerous organizations to provide adequate training to their employees. US and Canada are the key markets for microlearning in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe .

APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Microlearning Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The microlearning market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the microlearning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Strategic initiatives of top microlearning market vendors are:

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.: In June 2021 , the company announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vidinoti SA to further its mission of creating the Buying Experience of the Future In August 2021 , the company entered into a binding agreement to acquire Brainshark, Inc.

In , the company announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vidinoti SA to further its mission of creating the Buying Experience of the Future In , the company entered into a binding agreement to acquire Brainshark, Inc. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.: In December 2021 , the company partnered with WaitWhat, which brings masters of scale podcasts and courses exclusively to cornerstone customers

In , the company partnered with WaitWhat, which brings masters of scale podcasts and courses exclusively to cornerstone customers Larsen and Toubro Ltd.: In December 2021 , the company partnered with Kemroc ink pact to distribute the latter's cutting-edge products in India . In November 2021 , the company signed MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a Data Centre at Kanchipuram

In , the company partnered with Kemroc ink pact to distribute the latter's cutting-edge products in . In , the company signed MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a Data Centre at Kanchipuram International Business Machines Corp.: In December 2021 , the company signed a three-year agreement with AIB to accelerate hybrid cloud digital transformation. Product launches In December 2021 , the company launched a new IBM z and cloud modernization center for the acceleration of hybrid cloud.

Some other market players covered in this report are:

Axonify Inc.

BTS Group AB

Epignosis LLC

Gnowbe Group Ltd.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

Qstream Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Microlearning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist microlearning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microlearning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microlearning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microlearning market vendors

Microlearning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.70% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., BTS Group AB, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Epignosis LLC, Gnowbe Group Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Qstream Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

