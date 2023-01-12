Microlearning market size to grow by USD 1,338.46 million from 2022 to 2027; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microlearning market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,338.46 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 10.57%. - Request a sample report

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microlearning Market 2023-2027

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.: The company offers micro-learning through Grovo.

The company offers micro-learning through Grovo. ELB Learning: The company offers micro-learning through the Rockstar learning platform.

The company offers micro-learning through the Rockstar learning platform. Epignosis : The company offers micro-learning through TalentCards.

The company offers micro-learning through TalentCards. Gnowbe Group Ltd.: The company offers micro-learning such as Microlearning Instructional Design (MID) Accreditation Program.

The company offers micro-learning such as Microlearning Instructional Design (MID) Accreditation Program.

Global microlearning market – Vendor Landscape

The global microlearning market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer microlearning in the market are Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., BTS Group AB, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., CrossKnowledge, ELB Learning, Epignosis, Gnowbe Group Ltd., GoSkills Ltd., Inkling Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Multiversity Pvt. Ltd., Neovation Corp., Pryor Learning, Qstream Inc., SmartUp.io Ltd., and SweetRush Inc. and others.

The global microlearning market is fragmented, with many local and regional players competing in a fast-growing education sector. Players in the microlearning market are engaged to offer their content through the interactive medium that will develop a high interest of learners in these training platforms., which will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global microlearning market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global microlearning market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (retail, manufacturing and logistics, BFSI, healthcare, and others), and component (solutions and services).

The market share growth of the retail segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The retail sector consists of brick-and-mortar retail shops and e-commerce sites. Training customers in the retail sector is essential for providing superior customer service and enhancing business productivity in the fragmented market. Most retail vendors try to differentiate themselves based on the customer service they provide.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global microlearning market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global microlearning market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is the largest geographical segment of the global microlearning market in 2022 and will continue to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising adoption of technology by numerous organizations to provide adequate training to their employees. Thus, the growth of e-learning will provide immense opportunities to microlearning providers in North America .

Download a Sample Report

Global microlearning market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the global microlearning market growth is the growing government initiatives. Governments globally have taken initiatives and are promoting e-learning to improve education services. For instance, the government of the US has the NASA App to educate learners about NASA missions and space, among others. Moreover, the governments of countries such as Thailand, China, and Hong Kong are offering tablets to aid in education. Governments are also increasing the funding amount of various initiatives to boost microlearning platforms. Such factors will further drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Another key factor driving the global microlearning market growth is the gamification of training and education due to an increase in the number of smartphones and mobile devices. Furthermore, gamification also helps in customer retention and increases customer retention rates by 5%, could increase profits by 25%-95%, and can fetch better results for businesses. Brands can provide scannable codes on products, and by scanning the code, the customer can avail of a certain number of loyalty points. Furthermore, organizations have shown an inclination toward collaborative systems, which do not create a competitive environment, as they are widely considered counterproductive. Thus, the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - One of the key challenges to the global microlearning market growth is data security concerns due to the proliferation of education technology. The free offerings of apps by vendors to acquire a foothold in the market have enabled educators to experiment with adaptive learning products such as e-learning apps that record and analyze the performance of students and recommend personalized lessons. This has increased security threats with respect to the information of students and other administrative data. In the corporate sector, as more businesses rely on BYOD policies, the connection of devices increases the exposure to security threats due to the lack of security system installation. Such factors will reduce the rate of adoption of mobile learning through apps, which can offset market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this microlearning market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Microlearning Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Microlearning Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Microlearning Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Microlearning Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Microlearning Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1338.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., BTS Group AB, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., CrossKnowledge, ELB Learning, Epignosis, Gnowbe Group Ltd., GoSkills Ltd., Inkling Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Multiversity Pvt. Ltd., Neovation Corp., Pryor Learning, Qstream Inc., SmartUp.io Ltd., and SweetRush Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

