microLED Display Technology for AR Lands CES 2019 Honor for Plessey

Plessey, a leading developer of award-winning optoelectronic technology, today announces that it has been named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Embedded Technologies category. The company has been recognized for its monolithic microLED displays - which, compared with incumbent technologies, deliver seven times greater light output, five times better contrast and improved resolution in AR applications.

The CES innovation awards, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES, are annual awards that recognize honorees across 28 product categories. Judged by a distinguished panel of designers, engineers and members of the tech media, these prestigious innovation awards credit products and technologies based on excellence in design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with others in the market.

Mike Lee, President of Corporate and Business Development at Plessey, said: "As the only provider of GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLEDs, Plessey is about to disrupt the displays market with a technology that delivers a tangibly better consumer experience. At the same time, our products enable much smaller and less power-hungry devices to be produced. This is going to be as big a change as when LCDs replaced cathode ray tubes (CRTs) in Personal Computer displays."

Plessey's monolithic microLEDs will result in a new generation of augmented reality (AR) and display devices. The company's technology will enable OEMs to manufacture products that are not only compact enough to be worn without restricting the overall experience for users of AR and virtual reality (VR) applications and in head-up displays (HUDs), but also provide the necessary size, weight, power and luminance.

About Plessey

Plessey is a UK-based leading developer of advanced optoelectronic technology solutions. The company provides volume processing of its unique and proprietary GaN-on-silicon platform for a wide range of optoelectronic devices and systems.

With headquarters located in Plymouth, England, Plessey operates leading-edge 150mm and 200mm wafer processing facilities to undertake design, test and assembly of products, and a comprehensive suite of photonic characterization and applications laboratories.

Plessey is an award-winning provider of innovative illuminators for display engines (DMD and LCOS) and full-field emissive microLED displays that combine very high-density RGB pixel arrays with high-performance CMOS backplanes to produce very high-brightness, low-power and high-frame-rate image sources for head-mounted displays (HMDs), and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) systems.

A GaN-on-Silicon wafer showing multiple monolithic HD 1080p microLED arrays

