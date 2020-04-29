Micromachining Market Insights and Analysis, 2015-2028: Miniaturization of Microelectronic Devices is a Rising Trend

DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Micromachining Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Micromachining Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising trend of miniaturization of microelectronic devices, high demand for consumer electronics worldwide and advancements in the sensor fusion technology.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With a comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Trend of Miniaturization of Microelectronic Devices

3.1.2 High Demand for Consumer Electronics Worldwide

3.1.3 Advancements in the Sensor Fusion Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Micromachining Market, By Raw Material

4.1 Polymers

4.2 Metals and Alloys

4.3 Glass & Quartz

4.4 Ceramics



5 Micromachining Market, By Process

5.1 Subtractive

5.1.1 Bulk Micromachining

5.1.1.1 Wet Etching

5.1.1.2 Dry Etching

5.1.2 Micro Texturing

5.1.3 Micro Scribing

5.1.4 Micro Engraving

5.1.5 Micro Drilling

5.1.6 Micro Cutting

5.1.7 Micro Ablating

5.2 Additive

5.2.1 Surface Micromachining

5.2.1.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

5.2.1.1.1 Plasma Enhanced CVD

5.2.1.1.2 Low Pressure CVD

5.2.1.2 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

5.2.1.3 Epitaxy

5.2.1.4 Electro Deposition

5.3 Other Processes

5.3.1 Joining

5.3.1.1 Micro Welding

5.3.2 Modifications

5.3.2.1 Micro Perforating

5.3.2.2 Micro Marking



6 Micromachining Market, By Type

6.1 Non-Traditional

6.1.1 Ultrasonic Micromachining

6.1.2 Electro-Chemical Micromachining (ECM)

6.1.3 Electrical Discharge Micromachining (EDM)

6.1.4 Laser Micromachining

6.1.4.1 UV Laser Micromachining

6.1.4.2 IR Laser Micromachining

6.1.4.3 Green Laser Micromachining

6.1.4.4 CO2 Laser Micromachining

6.2 Traditional

6.2.1 Mechanical

6.2.1.1 Micro Turning

6.2.1.2 Micro Milling

6.2.2 Lithographie, Galvanoformung & Abformung (LIGA)

6.3 Hybrid Micromachining



7 Micromachining Market, By Axis

7.1 3 Axes

7.2 4 Axes

7.3 5 Axes



8 Micromachining Market, By Application

8.1 Telecommunications

8.2 Semiconductors & Electronics

8.3 Power & Energy

8.4 Plastics & Polymers

8.5 Medical & Aesthetics

8.6 Industrial

8.7 Gems & Jewelry

8.8 Automotive

8.9 Aerospace & Defense



9 Micromachining Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Mitsubishi

11.2 IPG Photonics

11.3 Makino

11.4 Coherent

11.5 Heraeus

11.6 Georg Fischer

11.7 Electro Scientific Industries

11.8 DATRON

11.9 Han's Laser

11.10 Lumentum



