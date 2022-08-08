Micromobility Market Size to Grow by USD 118.38 billion, Increasing Traffic Congestion to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing traffic congestion is driving the growth of the market. This is fueled by factors such as a growing population, increasing GDP per capita, a surge in the number of working women, and rapid growth in urbanization. In addition, the rise in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motor/electric vehicles, along with low-interest loans by financial institutions, is also leading to traffic congestion. Micromobility is a transport option that is hassle-free, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and can be an ideal solution for the growing issue of traffic congestion on roads. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The risk of theft and the need for frequent maintenance are challenging the market. Widespread theft of bicycles is leading to their scarcity. In addition, customers are dissatisfied due to a shortage in the number of bicycles available when compared to the actual count displayed in apps. Moreover, bicycles are being sent for maintenance frequently due to careless and improper riding practices and frequent falls. Such factors may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for micromobility in APAC.

By type, the docked segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. In a fixed docking system, the docking station locks or unlocks the bike based on the fare paid and distance traveled. It also records the number of miles, time, and trips traveled. Thus, the rise in the number of docking stations will drive the demand for docked bikes during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

Accell Group NV, Airwheel Holding Ltd., Bird Global Inc., CaliRides LLC, China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, GOTRAX, GOVECS AG, iconBIT Ltd., Mellow Boards GmbH, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neutron Holdings Inc., ofo Inc., OKAI Inc., Segway Inc., SWAGTRON, Swiftmile, Voi Technology AB, Xiaomi Inc., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, among others, are the main players in the market.

Micromobility Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 118.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 45.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accell Group NV, Airwheel Holding Ltd., Bird Global Inc., CaliRides LLC, China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, GOTRAX, GOVECS AG, iconBIT Ltd., Mellow Boards GmbH, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neutron Holdings Inc., ofo Inc., OKAI Inc., Segway Inc., SWAGTRON, Swiftmile, Voi Technology AB, Xiaomi Inc., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Docked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Docked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Docked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Docked - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Docked - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dock-less - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dock-less - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dock-less - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dock-less - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dock-less - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accell Group NV

Exhibit 89: Accell Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 90: Accell Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Accell Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Accell Group NV - Segment focus

10.4 Airwheel Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Airwheel Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Airwheel Holding Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Airwheel Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Bird Global Inc.

Exhibit 96: Bird Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bird Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Bird Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 CaliRides LLC

Exhibit 99: CaliRides LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: CaliRides LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: CaliRides LLC - Key offerings

10.7 China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Exhibit 105: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 GOTRAX

Exhibit 108: GOTRAX - Overview



Exhibit 109: GOTRAX - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: GOTRAX - Key offerings

10.10 Mellow Boards GmbH

Exhibit 111: Mellow Boards GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mellow Boards GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Mellow Boards GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Segway Inc.

Exhibit 114: Segway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Segway Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Segway Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 117: Yadea Group Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 118: Yadea Group Holdings Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Yadea Group Holdings Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

