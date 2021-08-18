Micromobility Market Size to Reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Micromobility Market is Segmented by Type Propulsion Type (Human Powered and Electrically Powered), Vehicle Type (E-kick Scooters, Bicycles, Skateboards, and Others), Sharing Type (Docked and Dock-less), and Age Group (15-34, 35-54, and 55 and Above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under Automotive Industry .

The global micromobility market was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The micromobility market is still in its infancy, and its evolution or growth will be determined by regulatory approval and consumer acceptance.

Major factors driving the growth of micromobility market are:

The rise in the trend of on-demand transportation services, government initiatives for smart cities, and rise in venture capital and strategic investments, supplement the growth of the global micromobility market.

Increasing government attempts to establish bike-sharing infrastructure and intelligent transportation systems are predicted to drive the global micromobility market.

Furthermore, in response to rising environmental concerns, government officials are giving incentives for the use of environmentally friendly transportation options such as bicycles and electric bikes. This is expected to propel the micromobility market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MICROMOBILITY MARKET

The rise in the trend of on-demand transportation services is expected to drive the micromobility market. On-demand micromobility services include the availability of vehicles such as e-bikes and e-kick scooters, as well as other features such as real-time feedback, vehicle tracking, and user rating. Numerous mobile applications make the availability of these vehicles and the comparison of fares with the correspondent easier. Furthermore, the ability to pinpoint a customer's exact position, as well as the ability to match demand with available supply, are important drivers driving the micromobility market.

Increasing government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure is expected to propel the micromobility market. Governments all over the world are providing subsidies to service providers in order to help them build stations and reach a larger number of commuters. Furthermore, in response to rising environmental concerns, government officials are giving incentives for the use of environmentally friendly transportation options such as bicycles and electric bikes.

MICROMOBILITY INDUSTRY SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Electrically Powered is projected as the most lucrative segment. Based on sharing type, Docked is projected as the most lucrative segment. Based on age group, the population between 35-54 is projected as the most lucrative segment. Based on the region, LAMEA is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 25.9% during 2021-2030.

MICROMOBILITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Micromobility Market by Propulsion Type

Human Powered

Electrically Powered

Micromobility Market by Vehicle Type

E-kick Scooters

Bicycles

Skateboards

Others

Micromobility Market by Sharing Type

Docked

Dock-less

Micromobility Market by Age Group

15-34

35-54

55 and Above

Key Companies

Beam Mobility Holdings

Bird

Electricfeel

Dott

Lime

Neuron Mobility

VOI

Yulu

Zagster

Floatility GmbH.

Micromobility Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa .

