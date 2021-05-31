Microscopic Polyangiitis Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 26.03% During the Study Period [2018-2030], According to DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Microscopic Polyangiitis Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Microscopic Polyangiitis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Microscopic Polyangiitis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Microscopic Polyangiitis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Microscopic Polyangiitis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the imperative takeaways from the Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Zenyaku Kogyo, InflaRx GmbH, ChemoCentryx, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Vifor Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Teijin Pharma, and others are developing novel products to improve the Microscopic Polyangiitis treatment outlook.

and others are developing novel products to improve the Microscopic Polyangiitis treatment outlook. Vynpenta (Avacopan, CCX168) is being developed by ChemoCentryx/Kissei Pharmaceutical/Vifor Pharma. ChemoCentryx retains all rights for CCX168 for orphan and renal diseases in the US control for the worldwide development of the drug, while Vifor Pharma has rights to commercialise the drug in the rest of the world.

is being developed by retains all rights for for in the US control for the worldwide development of the drug, while has rights to commercialise the drug in the rest of the world. The New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan (CCX168) has been accepted for review by the US FDA for AAV with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date in July 2021 , and the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) has been confirmed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Kissei Pharmaceutical also filed an NDA for avacopan (CCX168) in Japan .

for has been accepted for review by the US FDA for AAV with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date in , and the has been confirmed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). also filed an NDA for in . Microscopic Polyangiitis Market observes a surge because of rising incidence due to which several companies are focussing on the treatment options for patients. There has been an increase in clinical trials activity for emerging therapies, and approvals from the regulatory bodies are also rising. Moreover, medications with better safety and effectiveness that provide an optimum cure, low cost and less time-consuming therapy are the current unmet needs of the Microscopic Polyangiitis market.

due to which several companies are focussing on the treatment options for patients. There has been and are also rising. Moreover, medications with that provide an optimum cure, are the current unmet needs of the Microscopic Polyangiitis market. Microscopic Polyangiitis Market growth might observe hindrance due to factors such as inadequate knowledge of the disease among doctors, delayed diagnosis, limitations in available pharmacological therapies, availability of generics (Rituximab) or off-label therapies, and strict pricing and reimbursement policies are the main reasons for unsatisfactory current patient care and might hamper the market's growth.

of the disease among doctors, are the main reasons for unsatisfactory current patient care and might hamper the market's growth. From several clinical trials and studies, it has been estimated that cyclophosphamide (CY) or rituximab plus glucocorticoid (GC) are standard remission induction therapies in Microscopic Polyangiitis patients.

Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) is a rare autoimmune condition, which causes blood vessel inflammation, limiting blood flow, and leads to organ damage. The kidneys, lungs, nerves, skin, and joints are the most commonly affected body areas. The Microscopic Polyangiitis cause is unknown and is not a contagious condition, which does not usually show genetic predisposition and is not a form of cancer.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total Microscopic Polyangiitis incident cases in the 7MM was found to be approximately 5,196 cases in 2020 that is expected to decrease in the forecasted period of 2021–2030. Japan is the major contributor to the incident population of MPA in the 7MM

The Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Microscopic Polyangiitis

Gender-specific Microscopic Polyangiitis Incident Cases

Age-specific Incident Cases of Microscopic Polyangiitis

Microscopic Polyangiitis Treatment Market

The commonly used immunosuppressive agents in Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) management include cyclophosphamide, rituximab, methotrexate, glucocorticoids, azathioprine, and a few other biological agents. The cornerstone of Microscopic Polyangiitis treatment is corticosteroids, such as prednisone, used in combination with other medications that subdue the immune system and lessen inflammation.

The high levels of adverse effects with available therapies and their failure to induce complete remission in all patients or prohibit flare have driven a search for newer therapies. These have been immune-suppressive, pooled intravenous immunoglobulin or 'biological' agents, including therapeutic antibodies like Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), Azathioprine, Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Rituximab, Etanercept.

Rituximab (RTX) may represent an essential alternative to cyclophosphamide for patients with higher disease activity levels that may not respond adequately to antimetabolite therapies. Rituxan (rituximab) is a CD20-directed cytolytic antibody indicated for treating granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and Microscopic Polyangiitis in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older in combination with glucocorticoid indication. The US FDA, EMA, and PMDA have authorised Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab) in adults and pediatric patients (US and EU), combined with corticosteroids, as a new medicine for adults with GPA and MPA.

However, the approvals of rituximab biosimilars offer the potential for more treatment options, and less expensive alternatives may pose a threat to novel drug makers. But, some of the critical issues affecting biosimilar uptake involve reimbursement factors and insurance coverage.

The Microscopic Polyangiitis pipeline is not very robust. Some emerging therapies, such as vilobelimab (IFX-1, CaCP290), Vynpenta (Avacopan, CCX168), others are under investigation and might get validated in the forecast period (2021–2030). As per the companies (ChemoCentryx/Kissei Pharmaceutical) developing Vynpenta, it is anticipated to get approval in 2021.

Overall, the dynamics of the Microscopic Polyangiitis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, increasing awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the approval of emerging therapies, which are in the mid-stage of development. The major key players include InflaRx GmbH, ChemoCentryx, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Vifor Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Teijin Pharma, and others that hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in Microscopic Polyangiitis market size.

Microscopic Polyangiitis Emerging Drugs Along with Key Players

Vilobelimab (IFX-1, CaCP290): InflaRx GmbH

Vynpenta (Avacopan, CCX168): ChemoCentryx/Kissei Pharmaceutical/Vifor Pharma

Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

GGS-MPA (Freeze-dried Sulfonated Human Immunoglobulin): Teijin Pharma

And many others.

Scope of the Microscopic Polyangiitis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Microscopic Polyangiitis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Microscopic Polyangiitis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Microscopic Polyangiitis: Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Zenyaku Kogyo, InflaRx GmbH, ChemoCentryx, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Vifor Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Teijin Pharma, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

