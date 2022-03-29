Microscopy Devices Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 12.4 Bn by 2028, States Report by TMR

Launch of cost-effective products and expansion of semiconductor industry are propelling the global microscopic devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global microscopy devices market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The semiconductor industry is emerging as one of the prominent end users of the global microscopy devices market, owing to rise in use of products in the industry for different purposes such as quality checking, research & development, quality control, monitoring, and process development analysis. Furthermore, the global microscopy devices market is being driven by increase in popularity of quantum dots, optoelectronics, and nanotechnology. Moreover, surge in demand for nano electronics and small transistor chips in the semiconductor industry is resulting into high demand for microscopy devices across the globe.

The microscopy devices market is prognosticated to gain lucrative avenues in North America due to factors such as presence of many advanced laboratories and research institutes in the region. Moreover, rising investments by regional government authorities on different R&D projects, launch of advanced microscopy devices by regional players, and expansion of the nanotechnology segment are fueling the growth of the to the microscopy devices market in North America.

Microscopy Devices Market: Key Findings

Microscopes are being used in the cellular biology segment for a wide range of purposes such as cancer cells research and stem cells research. Thus, the expansion of the cellular biology segment is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global microscopy devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is driven by increase in use of microscopy devices in the biomedical engineering fields.

Demand for next-gen electron microscopes, such as scanning electron microscopes and fluorescence microscopes has increased in the recent years for performing different biological and biomedical research activities. Furthermore, increase in the application of microscopes in the life sciences sphere is leading to profitable opportunities in the global microscopy devices market.

Companies operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are inclining to outsource different R&D projects so as to concentrate on their primary businesses and minimize their expenditures and manpower. Many contract research organizations (CROs) are capitalizing on this trend and expanding their field of solutions and expertise. Moreover, CROs are offering diverse R&D solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. Therefore, a rise in the interest of CROs in research activities focused on the life sciences is boosting the demand for microscopy devices.

Microscopy Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in technological advancements in the healthcare industry and increase in prevalence of different health disorders across the globe are some of the important factors bolstering sales in the global microscopy devices market

Increasing investments in research laboratories by many developed and developing nations is fueling the demand opportunities in the microscopy devices market

Microscopy Devices Market: Competition Landscape

Companies in the microscopy devices market are focused on the launch of new products in order to stay ahead of the competition

Many players in the microscopy devices market are using the strategies of acquisitions and collaborations in order to expand their businesses

Microscopy Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH

Leica Microsystems

Shimadzu Corporation

FEI Company

Bruker Corporation

Cameca SAS

JOEL Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

NT-MDT SI

Microscopy Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type

Optical Microscopy

Scanning Probe Microscopy

Electron Microscopy

Microscopy Accessories

Application

Cell and Molecular Biology

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Clinical Pathology & Diagnostics

Surgery

Biomedical Engineering

Neuroscience

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Physician Offices

Academic & Research Institutes

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

