Microscopy Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Focus on Optical Microscope (Confocal, Stereo), Electron Microscope (SEM, TEM), AFM, STM

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscopy Market by Product (Microscope, Software, Accessories), Type (Optical Microscope (Confocal, Stereo), Electron Microscope (SEM, TEM), AFM, STM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Science), End User (Industrial, Research) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microscopy market is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



The microscopy market comprises major players such as Carl Zeiss, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nikon, Olympus, Hitachi High-Technologies, JEOL, and Bruker.

The microscopy market is driven primarily by the favourable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. However, the high cost of advanced microscopes is limiting market growth.



The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on product, the market is segmented broadly into microscopes and accessories & software. The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel image acquisition software for microscopes driving the market growth of the software segment.



Electron microscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the type, the global microscopy market is divided into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other microscopes. The electron microscopes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growing life science and material science research activities and the growing trend of correlative light and electron microscopy are expected to drive the demand for electron microscopes.



Semiconductors segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The microscopy market, by the applications, has been categorized into semiconductors, life sciences, material sciences, and other applications (automotive, aerospace, electronics, and environmental and water treatment applications). The material sciences segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, the material science segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to an increasing focus on research in material science.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such rising R&D funding for microscopy, increasing application of correlative microscopy in life sciences and nanotechnology research, the establishment of collaboration centres for microscopy research, and the low material cost and the availability of low-cost skilled labour for OEMs in these countries are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific microscopy market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy

Technological Advancements in Microscopes

Rising Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine

Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Microscopes

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy

Integration of Microscopy With Spectroscopy

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

