Microscopy: The Global Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The report addresses the global market for microscopes and microscope accessories over the period from 2018 through 2024, including -



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p096650/?utm_source=PRN





- Optical (light) microscopes.

- Electron microscopes.

- Scanning probe microscopes.

- Other types of microscope (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal).

- Microscope accessories.



Report Includes:

- 51 tables

- An overview of the global market and technology for microscopy

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

- Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)

- Quantification of market based on type of instrument, end-user segment, and region

- A look at the industry structure, including company size and financial performance, ownership, and market shares

- Relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Hitachi High Technologies Corp., Jasco International Co. Ltd., MIS Inc., Nikon Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

The global market for microscopes and accessories was worth over REDACTED in 2018 and REDACTED in 2019. The market should approach REDACTED by 2024, with a CAGR of REDACTED between 2019 and 2024.



The fastest-growing segment of the market is scanning probe microscopes, with a CAGR of REDACTED between 2019 and 2024. Charged particle microscopes have a projected CAGR of REDACTED, and optical microscopes REDACTED.



As a result of these trends, optical microscopes are projected to lose market share, from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED in 2024. Meanwhile, charged particle microscopes are expected to increase their market share from REDACTED to REDACTED, while scanning probe microscopes' share is projected to grow from REDACTED to REDACTED.



In 2018, the life sciences were the dominant end-user market, with REDACTED of total microscope sales.Other end-user markets included material sciences (REDACTED), semiconductors (REDACTED), education andother end users (REDACTED), and nanotechnology (REDACTED). Between 2018 and 2024, semiconductormanufacturing's share of the market is projected to slip from REDACTED to REDACTED. Meanwhile, while lifesciences' share should stay constant at REDACTED, material science is expected to increase from REDACTED of the market to REDACTED, while education and nanotech also make gains.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p096650/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

