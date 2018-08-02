Microsemi Announces Sampling of Industry's Highest Performing Enterprise Gen 4 PCIe Controller

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsemi Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP), today announced its new Flashtec™ NVMe 3016 Gen 4 PCIe controller is now sampling to early adopter customers. As the industry's first enterprise controller of its kind, the NVMe 3016 addresses market demand for high-reliability, high-performance PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state drives (SSDs) and is capable of delivering greater than 8 GB per second throughput and more than 2 million IOPS.

The device provides end-to-end enterprise class data integrity with high reliability and exceptionally strong RAID and ECC to support next-generation triple level-cell (TLC) and quad level-cell (QLC) NAND technologies targeted at the high growth storage end point markets, such as data center, server and storage. Its flexibility and programmability provide users the opportunity to uniquely optimize their own SSD solutions for a wide variety of applications including NVMe, Key Value and Open Channel SSDs, while its programmable flash channel controller interface enables customers to future-proof for multiple generations of NAND technologies.

"We're excited to sample our new Flashtec NVMe 3016 controller to enable the next generation of high-performance PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs," said Pete Hazen, vice president of Microsemi's Data Center Solutions business unit. "We're working closely with our customers to enable industry-leading solutions based on our highly flexible and programmable controller platform, and to accelerate time to market through our architectural and firmware development tools and support."

Microsemi's Flashtec NVMe 3016 controller supports best-in-class enterprise features going beyond the NVMe 1.3 protocol with the latest in security, encryption, virtualization and high availability support. Fast design of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs is enabled with Flashtec firmware development acceleration tools, including an architectural simulator to enable development and debug of firmware independent of silicon. As the third-generation Flashtec enterprise NVMe controller, the NVMe 3016 controller is designed for customer reuse of previously developed firmware on earlier generation devices and comes with NVMe evaluation boards as well as a complementary software development kit (SDK).

Microsemi's Flashtec NVMe 3016 is part of a full end-to-end solution of storage infrastructure and endpoint solutions for PCIe Gen 4.

The Flashtec NVMe 3016 Gen 4 controller, evaluation boards, firmware and drivers are available for sampling to select customers. For additional information please contact sales.support@microsemi.com.

Microsemi Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP), offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

