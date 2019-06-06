Microsoft annonce les lauréats et finalistes de son Partner of the Year Award 2019
Les partenaires sont récompensés pour leurs solutions innovantes et pour avoir permis d'en faire plus pour les clients à travers le monde
REDMOND, Washington, 6 juin 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeudi, Microsoft Corp. a annoncé les lauréats et finalistes des Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019. Ces prix annuels récompensent les partenaires de Microsoft qui ont fait preuve d'excellence dans l'innovation et la mise en œuvre de solutions clients fondées sur la technologie Microsoft. Les lauréats et les finalistes du monde entier seront récompensés à l'occasion de Microsoft Inspire, qui se tiendra du 14 au 18 juillet 2019, à Las Vegas (Nevada).
Cette année, Microsoft récompense des partenaires dans 41 catégories consacrant chacun des domaines de solutions, industries et secteurs dans lesquels sont utilisées les technologies de Microsoft. Les finalistes et lauréats ont été sélectionnés à partir de plus de 2 900 nominations rassemblées dans 115 pays différents à travers le monde sur la base de leur attachement à la clientèle, de l'impact de leur solution sur le marché, et de l'utilisation exemplaire des technologies de Microsoft.
« Nous sommes heureux de récompenser les finalistes et lauréats des Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019 », explique Gavriella Schuster, vice-présidente de One Commercial Partner chez Microsoft. « Ces entreprises sont des leaders dans leur secteur et aident les entreprises à travers le monde à nouer des liens et à en faire plus. Je suis époustouflée devant chacun des lauréats et finalistes, et c'est un honneur pour moi de mettre en lumière le travail incroyable qu'ils font. »
Pour plus d'informations sur les Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019, consultez le blog Microsoft Partner Network de Gavriella Schuster : https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.
Les catégories, lauréats et finalistes figurent ci-dessous. Une liste complète, y compris les lauréats du Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award pour 2019, peut être consultée sur https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.
|
IA et apprentissage automatique
· Lauréat : Crayon Group
· Finaliste : Modis
· Finaliste : eSmart Systems
· Finaliste : AgileThought
|
Alliance Global ISV
· Lauréat : Finastra
· Finaliste : Sitecore
· Finaliste : Cloudera
· Finaliste : Icertis
|
Alliance SI
· Lauréat : Infosys
|
Innovation d'application
· Lauréat : Wapice
· Finaliste : Zure
· Finaliste : Infosys
· Finaliste : Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies
|
Automobile
· Lauréat : Annata
· Finaliste : 4ward
· Finaliste : Bright Box
· Finaliste : Icertis
|
Influenceur Azure
· Lauréat : Hanu
· Finaliste : SELA
· Finaliste : Sol-Tec
· Finaliste : Navisite
|
Expérience de la clientèle
· Lauréat : Quadrasystems.net (India)
· Finaliste : Content and Code
· Finaliste : Insight
· Finaliste : Rackspace
|
Analytique de données
· Lauréat : Modis
· Finaliste : Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finaliste : Pragmatic Works
|
Modernisation du « data estate »
· Lauréat : Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finaliste : TimeXtender
· Finaliste : Version 1
· Finaliste : Cognizant Technology Solutions
|
Migration de centre de données
· Lauréat : 10th Magnitude
· Finaliste : 3Cloud
|
DevOps
· Lauréat : 10th Magnitude
· Finaliste : Dimensional Strategies
· Finaliste : InCycle Software
|
Vecteur de changement dans la diversité et l'inclusion
· Lauréat : Reverie Language Technologies
· Finaliste : Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers
· Finaliste : KPMG UK
|
Dynamics 365 pour Business Central
· Lauréat : Cooper Parry IT
· Finaliste : Wiise
· Finaliste : NAB Solutions
· Finaliste : Bond Consulting Services
|
Dynamics 365 pour le service à la clientèle
· Lauréat : PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
· Finaliste : Hitachi Solutions Philippines
· Finaliste : DXC Technology
· Finaliste : Cognizant Technologies
|
Dynamics 365 pour l'assistance technique
· Lauréat : Hitachi Solutions
· Finaliste : Velrada
· Finaliste : eCraft
· Finaliste : HSO International
|
Dynamics 365 pour la finance et les opérations
· Lauréat : Sunrise Technologies
· Finaliste : HSO
· Finaliste : Alithya
· Finaliste : Armanino
|
Dynamics 365 pour les ventes
· Lauréat : SAGlobal
· Finaliste : KPMG Advisory
· Finaliste : MASAO
· Finaliste : Experlogix
|
Dynamics 365 pour les talents
· Lauréat : FourVision HR Plus
· Finaliste : eBECS
· Finaliste : Elevate HR
· Finaliste : SAGlobal
|
Éducation
· Lauréat : Edsby
· Finaliste : Insight
· Finaliste : Blackbaud
|
Services financiers
· Lauréat : PowerObjects, une société HCL Technologies
· Finaliste : AKA Enterprise Solutions
· Finaliste : Finastra
|
Administrations publiques
· Lauréat : Hitachi Solutions
· Finaliste : Planet Technologies
· Finaliste : RapidDeploy
· Finaliste : KPMG
|
Santé
· Lauréat : Health Catalyst
· Finaliste : Mozzaz
· Finaliste : Quest Software
· Finaliste : KenSci
|
Fournisseur indirect
· Lauréat : Arrow ECS
· Finaliste : rhipe
· Finaliste : Ingram Micro Mexico
· Finaliste : Crayon Software Experts Spain
|
Communications intelligentes
· Lauréat : Arkadin
· Finaliste : Tata Communications
· Finaliste : NBConsult
· Finaliste : CDW
|
Internet des objets
· Lauréat : Accenture/Avanade
· Finaliste : Telelink Business Services
· Finaliste : SoftBank Technology
· Finaliste : PTC
|
Apprentissage
· Lauréat : Global Knowledge
· Finaliste : Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech
· Finaliste : QA
|
Fabrication et ressources
· Lauréat : PTC
· Finaliste : ABB Asea Brown Boveri
· Finaliste : Hitachi Solutions
· Finaliste : ICONICS
|
Médias et Communications
· Lauréat : Aprimo
· Finaliste : Tech Mahindra
· Finaliste : AdPushup
· Finaliste : SAGlobal
|
Microsoft CityNext
· Lauréat : Bentley Systems
· Finaliste: Meemim
· Finaliste : KPMG Adoxio
· Finaliste : ABB Asea Brown Boveri
|
Réalité mixte
· Lauréat : PTC
· Finaliste : Kognitiv Spark
· Finaliste : Meemim
· Finaliste : Bentley Systems
|
Ordinateur de bureau moderne
· Lauréat : Glück & Kanja Consulting
· Finaliste : Quadrasystems.net (India) Private
· Finaliste : Catapult Systems
· Finaliste : Dell Technologies
|
Transformation du lieu de travail moderne
· Lauréat : Phoenix Software
· Finaliste : Accenture/Avanade
· Finaliste : Content and Code
· Finaliste : DXC Technology
|
OSS sur Azure
· Lauréat : HashiCorp
· Finaliste : SNP Technologies
|
Partenaire pour l'impact social
· Lauréat : illuminance Solutions
· Finaliste: MISSION CRM
· Finaliste : Sparkrock
· Finaliste : Alianza
|
Power BI
· Lauréat : Nihilent
· Finaliste : Expose Data
· Finaliste : Catapult Systems
· Finaliste : Campus Management
|
PowerApps
· Lauréat : Catapult Systems
· Finaliste : C Centric Solutions
· Finaliste : Mercury xRM Limited
· Finaliste : PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
|
Gestion de projet et de portefeuille
· Lauréat : Wicresoft
· Finaliste : ProActive
· Finaliste : Innovative-e
· Finaliste : Sensei Project Solutions
|
Vente au détail
· Lauréat : Obase
· Finaliste : Brainpad
· Finaliste : HSO
· Finaliste : JDA Software
|
SAP sur Azure
· Lauréat : Capgemini
· Finaliste : T-Systems
· Finaliste : DXC Technology
|
Sécurité et conformité
· Lauréat : InSpark
· Finaliste : Maureen Data Systems
· Finaliste : Onevinn
· Finaliste : Edgile
|
Travail d'équipe
· Lauréat : Cloud Productivity Solutions
· Finaliste : Inova Solutions
· Finaliste : Sulava
· Finaliste : Slalom
|
Argentine, Partner of the Year
VU Security
|
Arménie, Partner of the Year
Dom-Daniel
|
Australie, Partner of the Year
Modis
|
Autriche, Partner of the Year
ITSDONE Holding
|
Azerbaïdjan, Partner of the Year
SMART business
|
Bahreïn, Partner of the Year
Almoayyed Computers
|
Bangladesh, Partner of the Year
Corporate Projukti
|
Belgique, Partner of the Year
Proximus
|
Bermudes, Partner of the Year
Maureen Data Systems
|
Bolivie, Partner of the Year
SoftwareONE Bolivia
|
Bosnie-Herzégovine, Partner of the Year
Logosoft
|
Brésil, Partner of the Year
Brasoftware
|
Brunei, Partner of the Year
Tech One Solutions
|
Canada, Partner of the Year
Long View
|
Îles Caïmans, Partner of the Year
Kirk Office Equipment
|
Chili, Partner of the Year
GeoVictoria
|
Chine, Partner of the Year
SYSTEX China
|
Colombie, Partner of the Year
Westcon Group Colombia
|
Costa Rica, Partner of the Year
Itco
|
Côte d'Ivoire, Partner of the Year
INOVA Consulting Services
|
Croatie, Partner of the Year
Hrvatski Telekom
|
Curaçao, Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
|
Chypres, Partner of the Year
Dot.cy Developments
|
République tchèque, Partner of the Year
Unicorn Systems
|
République dominicaine, Partner of the Year
C-ven Technologies
|
Équateur, Partner of the Year
BUSINESS IT
|
Égypte, Partner of the Year
HITS Technologies
|
El Salvador, Partner of the Year
GBM de El Salvador
|
Estonie, Partner of the Year
TVG Eesti
|
Finlande, Partner of the Year
Nordcloud
|
France, Partner of the Year
Talentsoft
|
Géorgie, Partner of the Year
UGT
|
Allemagne, Partner of the Year
Ex æquo: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions
|
Grèce, Partner of the Year
OFFICE LINE
|
Guatemala, Partner of the Year
Gensa Group
|
Honduras, Partner of the Year
Sega
|
Hong Kong, SAR Partner of the Year
KBQuest Hong Kong
|
Hongrie, Partner of the Year
T-Systems Magyarorszag
|
Islande, Partner of the Year
Advania
|
Inde, Partner of the Year
G7 CR Technologies India
|
Indonésie, Partner of the Year
PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)
|
Irlande, Partner of the Year
Spanish Point Technologies
|
Israël, Partner of the Year
U-BTech Solutions
|
Italie, Partner of the Year
Var Group
|
Jamaïque, Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
|
Japon, Partner of the Year
Fujitsu
|
Jordanie, Partner of the Year
Optimiza
|
Kazakhstan, Partner of the Year
M-SYSTEM
|
Kenya, Partner of the Year
Cloud Productivity Solutions
|
Corée, Partner of the Year
Zenith & Company
|
Kirghizstan, Partner of the Year
ALBARS
|
Lettonie, Partner of the Year
Tilde Sia
|
Liban, Partner of the Year
Exquitech
|
Lituanie, Partner of the Year
Fortevento
|
Luxembourg, Partner of the Year
Devoteam
|
Malaisie, Partner of the Year
Rhipe Malaysia
|
Malte, Partner of the Year
ICT Solutions
|
Mexique, Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Mexico
|
Mongolie, Partner of the Year
Mogul Service and Support
|
Maroc, Partner of the Year
CASANET
|
Namibie Partner of the Year
Salt Essential IT
|
Népal, Partner of the Year
Tech One Global Nepal
|
Pays-Bas, Partner of the Year
ICT Automatisering
|
Nouvelle-Zélande, Partner of the Year
Umbrellar
|
Nicaragua, Partner of the Year
Sega
|
Oman, Partner of the Year
BAHWAN IT
|
Pakistan, Partner of the Year
Maison Consulting & Solutions
|
Panama, Partner of the Year
GBM Dominicana
|
Paraguay, Partner of the Year
OLAM
|
Pérou, Partner of the Year
G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC
|
Philippines, Partner of the Year
Crayon Software Experts Philippines
|
Pologne, Partner of the Year
Synerise
|
Portugal, Partner of the Year
InnoWave Technologies
|
Porto Rico, Partner of the Year
Nagnoi
|
Qatar, Partner of the Year
Information & Communication Technology
|
Roumanie, Partner of the Year
Asseco SEE
|
Russie, Partner of the Year
Awara IT
|
Arabie saoudite, Partner of the Year
eSense Software
|
Serbie, Partner of the Year
Comtrade System Integration
|
Singapour, Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Asia
|
Slovaquie, Partner of the Year
exe
|
Slovénie, Partner of the Year
Adacta
|
Afrique du Sud, Partner of the Year
Mint Management Technologies
|
Espagne, Partner of the Year
CAPSiDE
|
Sri Lanka, Partner of the Year
Tech One Global
|
Suède, Partner of the Year
Acando
|
Suisse, Partner of the Year
isolutions
|
Taïwan, Partner of the Year
Systex Software & Service
|
Thaïlande, Partner of the Year
MFEC Public
|
Trinité-et-Tobago, Partner of the Year
Davyn
|
Tunisie, Partner of the Year
Neoledge
|
Turquie, Partner of the Year
motiwe
|
Ouganda, Partner of the Year
Britehouse/Dimension Data
|
Ukraine, Partner of the Year
Infopulse
|
Émirats arabes unis, Partner of the Year
Netways
|
Royaume-Uni, Partner of the Year
New Signature
|
États-Unis, Partner of the Year
Quisitive
|
Uruguay, Partner of the Year
Arnaldo C. Castro
|
Venezuela, Partner of the Year
CONSEIN
|
Vietnam, Partner of the Year
Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)
À propos de Microsoft Inspire
Microsoft Inspire offre à la communauté des partenaires de Microsoft un accès aux principales stratégies marketing et commerciales, au leadership et aux informations concernant des solutions clients particulières conçues pour aider les partenaires à réussir sur le marché. Avec des opportunités d'apprentissage bien documenté couvrant les ventes, le marketing, les services et la technologie, Microsoft Inspire est un cadre idéal pour les partenaires qui souhaitent obtenir de précieuses connaissances de leurs pairs et de Microsoft. Pour de plus amples informations, rendez-vous sur https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.
À propos de Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq « MSFT » @microsoft) permet la transformation numérique destinée à l'ère du nuage intelligent et de l'intelligence en périphérie de réseau. Sa mission est de donner les moyens d'accomplir plus de choses à chaque personne, à chaque organisation sur la planète.
