Microsoft annonce les lauréats et finalistes de son Partner of the Year Award 2019

Microsoft Corp.

Jun 06, 2019, 13:07 ET

Les partenaires sont récompensés pour leurs solutions innovantes et pour avoir permis d'en faire plus pour les clients à travers le monde

REDMOND, Washington, 6 juin 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeudi, Microsoft Corp. a annoncé les lauréats et finalistes des Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019. Ces prix annuels récompensent les partenaires de Microsoft qui ont fait preuve d'excellence dans l'innovation et la mise en œuvre de solutions clients fondées sur la technologie Microsoft. Les lauréats et les finalistes du monde entier seront récompensés à l'occasion de Microsoft Inspire, qui se tiendra du 14 au 18 juillet 2019, à Las Vegas (Nevada).

Cette année, Microsoft récompense des partenaires dans 41 catégories consacrant chacun des domaines de solutions, industries et secteurs dans lesquels sont utilisées les technologies de Microsoft. Les finalistes et lauréats ont été sélectionnés à partir de plus de 2 900 nominations rassemblées dans 115 pays différents à travers le monde sur la base de leur attachement à la clientèle, de l'impact de leur solution sur le marché, et de l'utilisation exemplaire des technologies de Microsoft.

« Nous sommes heureux de récompenser les finalistes et lauréats des Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019 », explique Gavriella Schuster, vice-présidente de One Commercial Partner chez Microsoft. « Ces entreprises sont des leaders dans leur secteur et aident les entreprises à travers le monde à nouer des liens et à en faire plus. Je suis époustouflée devant chacun des lauréats et finalistes, et c'est un honneur pour moi de mettre en lumière le travail incroyable qu'ils font. »

Pour plus d'informations sur les Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019, consultez le blog Microsoft Partner Network de Gavriella Schuster : https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.

Les catégories, lauréats et finalistes figurent ci-dessous. Une liste complète, y compris les lauréats du Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award pour 2019, peut être consultée sur https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

IA et apprentissage automatique

· Lauréat : Crayon Group

· Finaliste : Modis

· Finaliste : eSmart Systems

· Finaliste : AgileThought

Alliance Global ISV

· Lauréat : Finastra

· Finaliste : Sitecore

· Finaliste : Cloudera

· Finaliste : Icertis

Alliance SI

· Lauréat : Infosys

Innovation d'application

· Lauréat : Wapice

· Finaliste : Zure

· Finaliste : Infosys

· Finaliste : Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies

Automobile

· Lauréat : Annata

· Finaliste : 4ward

· Finaliste : Bright Box

· Finaliste : Icertis

Influenceur Azure

· Lauréat : Hanu

· Finaliste : SELA

· Finaliste : Sol-Tec

· Finaliste : Navisite

Expérience de la clientèle

· Lauréat : Quadrasystems.net (India)

· Finaliste : Content and Code

· Finaliste : Insight

· Finaliste : Rackspace

Analytique de données

· Lauréat : Modis

· Finaliste : Cognizant Technology Solutions

· Finaliste : Pragmatic Works

Modernisation du « data estate »

· Lauréat : Cognizant Technology Solutions

· Finaliste : TimeXtender

· Finaliste : Version 1

· Finaliste : Cognizant Technology Solutions

Migration de centre de données

· Lauréat : 10th Magnitude

· Finaliste : 3Cloud

DevOps

· Lauréat : 10th Magnitude

· Finaliste : Dimensional Strategies

· Finaliste : InCycle Software

Vecteur de changement dans la diversité et l'inclusion

· Lauréat : Reverie Language Technologies

· Finaliste : Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers

· Finaliste : KPMG UK

Dynamics 365 pour Business Central

· Lauréat : Cooper Parry IT

· Finaliste : Wiise

· Finaliste : NAB Solutions

· Finaliste : Bond Consulting Services

Dynamics 365 pour le service à la clientèle

· Lauréat : PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies

· Finaliste : Hitachi Solutions Philippines

· Finaliste : DXC Technology

· Finaliste : Cognizant Technologies

Dynamics 365 pour l'assistance technique

· Lauréat : Hitachi Solutions

· Finaliste : Velrada

· Finaliste : eCraft

· Finaliste : HSO International

Dynamics 365 pour la finance et les opérations

· Lauréat : Sunrise Technologies

· Finaliste : HSO

· Finaliste : Alithya

· Finaliste : Armanino

Dynamics 365 pour les ventes

· Lauréat : SAGlobal

· Finaliste : KPMG Advisory

· Finaliste : MASAO

· Finaliste : Experlogix

Dynamics 365 pour les talents

· Lauréat : FourVision HR Plus

· Finaliste : eBECS

· Finaliste : Elevate HR

· Finaliste : SAGlobal

Éducation

· Lauréat : Edsby

· Finaliste : Insight

· Finaliste : Blackbaud

Services financiers  

· Lauréat : PowerObjects, une société HCL Technologies

· Finaliste : AKA Enterprise Solutions

· Finaliste : Finastra

Administrations publiques

· Lauréat : Hitachi Solutions

· Finaliste : Planet Technologies

· Finaliste : RapidDeploy

· Finaliste : KPMG

Santé

· Lauréat : Health Catalyst

· Finaliste : Mozzaz

· Finaliste : Quest Software

· Finaliste : KenSci

Fournisseur indirect  

· Lauréat : Arrow ECS

· Finaliste : rhipe

· Finaliste : Ingram Micro Mexico

· Finaliste : Crayon Software Experts Spain

Communications intelligentes  

· Lauréat : Arkadin

· Finaliste : Tata Communications

· Finaliste : NBConsult

· Finaliste : CDW

Internet des objets

· Lauréat : Accenture/Avanade

· Finaliste : Telelink Business Services

· Finaliste : SoftBank Technology

· Finaliste : PTC

Apprentissage

· Lauréat : Global Knowledge

· Finaliste : Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech

· Finaliste : QA

Fabrication et ressources

· Lauréat : PTC

· Finaliste : ABB Asea Brown Boveri

· Finaliste : Hitachi Solutions

· Finaliste : ICONICS

Médias et Communications

· Lauréat : Aprimo

· Finaliste : Tech Mahindra

· Finaliste : AdPushup

· Finaliste : SAGlobal

Microsoft CityNext

· Lauréat : Bentley Systems

· Finaliste: Meemim

· Finaliste : KPMG Adoxio

· Finaliste : ABB Asea Brown Boveri

Réalité mixte

· Lauréat : PTC

· Finaliste : Kognitiv Spark

· Finaliste : Meemim

· Finaliste : Bentley Systems

Ordinateur de bureau moderne

· Lauréat : Glück & Kanja Consulting

· Finaliste : Quadrasystems.net (India) Private

· Finaliste : Catapult Systems

· Finaliste : Dell Technologies

Transformation du lieu de travail moderne

· Lauréat : Phoenix Software

· Finaliste : Accenture/Avanade

· Finaliste : Content and Code

· Finaliste : DXC Technology

OSS sur Azure

· Lauréat : HashiCorp

· Finaliste : SNP Technologies

Partenaire pour l'impact social

· Lauréat : illuminance Solutions

· Finaliste: MISSION CRM

· Finaliste : Sparkrock

· Finaliste : Alianza

Power BI

· Lauréat : Nihilent

· Finaliste : Expose Data

· Finaliste : Catapult Systems

· Finaliste : Campus Management

PowerApps

· Lauréat : Catapult Systems

· Finaliste : C Centric Solutions

· Finaliste : Mercury xRM Limited

· Finaliste : PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company

Gestion de projet et de portefeuille

· Lauréat : Wicresoft

· Finaliste : ProActive

· Finaliste : Innovative-e

· Finaliste : Sensei Project Solutions

Vente au détail

· Lauréat : Obase

· Finaliste : Brainpad

· Finaliste : HSO

· Finaliste : JDA Software

SAP sur Azure

· Lauréat : Capgemini

· Finaliste : T-Systems

· Finaliste : DXC Technology

Sécurité et conformité

· Lauréat : InSpark

· Finaliste : Maureen Data Systems

· Finaliste : Onevinn

· Finaliste : Edgile

Travail d'équipe

· Lauréat : Cloud Productivity Solutions

· Finaliste : Inova Solutions

· Finaliste : Sulava

· Finaliste : Slalom


Argentine, Partner of the Year

VU Security

Arménie, Partner of the Year

Dom-Daniel

Australie, Partner of the Year

Modis

Autriche, Partner of the Year

ITSDONE Holding

Azerbaïdjan, Partner of the Year

SMART business

Bahreïn, Partner of the Year

Almoayyed Computers

Bangladesh, Partner of the Year

Corporate Projukti

Belgique, Partner of the Year

Proximus

Bermudes, Partner of the Year

Maureen Data Systems

Bolivie, Partner of the Year

SoftwareONE Bolivia

Bosnie-Herzégovine, Partner of the Year

Logosoft

Brésil, Partner of the Year

Brasoftware

Brunei, Partner of the Year

Tech One Solutions

Canada, Partner of the Year

Long View

Îles Caïmans, Partner of the Year

Kirk Office Equipment

Chili, Partner of the Year

GeoVictoria

Chine, Partner of the Year

SYSTEX China

Colombie, Partner of the Year

Westcon Group Colombia

Costa Rica, Partner of the Year

Itco

Côte d'Ivoire, Partner of the Year

INOVA Consulting Services

Croatie, Partner of the Year

Hrvatski Telekom

Curaçao, Partner of the Year

Inova Solutions

Chypres, Partner of the Year

Dot.cy Developments

République tchèque, Partner of the Year

Unicorn Systems

République dominicaine, Partner of the Year

C-ven Technologies

Équateur, Partner of the Year

BUSINESS IT

Égypte, Partner of the Year

HITS Technologies

El Salvador, Partner of the Year

GBM de El Salvador

Estonie, Partner of the Year

TVG Eesti

Finlande, Partner of the Year

Nordcloud

France, Partner of the Year

Talentsoft

Géorgie, Partner of the Year

UGT

Allemagne, Partner of the Year

Ex æquo: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions

Grèce, Partner of the Year

OFFICE LINE

Guatemala, Partner of the Year

Gensa Group

Honduras, Partner of the Year

Sega

Hong Kong, SAR Partner of the Year

KBQuest Hong Kong

Hongrie, Partner of the Year

T-Systems Magyarorszag

Islande, Partner of the Year

Advania

Inde, Partner of the Year

G7 CR Technologies India

Indonésie, Partner of the Year

PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)

Irlande, Partner of the Year

Spanish Point Technologies

Israël, Partner of the Year

U-BTech Solutions

Italie, Partner of the Year

Var Group

Jamaïque, Partner of the Year

Inova Solutions

Japon, Partner of the Year

Fujitsu

Jordanie, Partner of the Year

Optimiza

Kazakhstan, Partner of the Year

M-SYSTEM

Kenya, Partner of the Year

Cloud Productivity Solutions

Corée, Partner of the Year

Zenith & Company

Kirghizstan, Partner of the Year

ALBARS

Lettonie, Partner of the Year

Tilde Sia

Liban, Partner of the Year

Exquitech

Lituanie, Partner of the Year

Fortevento

Luxembourg, Partner of the Year

Devoteam

Malaisie, Partner of the Year

Rhipe Malaysia

Malte, Partner of the Year

ICT Solutions

Mexique, Partner of the Year

Ingram Micro Mexico

Mongolie, Partner of the Year

Mogul Service and Support

Maroc, Partner of the Year

CASANET

Namibie Partner of the Year

Salt Essential IT

Népal, Partner of the Year

Tech One Global Nepal

Pays-Bas, Partner of the Year

ICT Automatisering

Nouvelle-Zélande, Partner of the Year

Umbrellar

Nicaragua, Partner of the Year

Sega

Oman, Partner of the Year

BAHWAN IT

Pakistan, Partner of the Year

Maison Consulting & Solutions

Panama, Partner of the Year

GBM Dominicana

Paraguay, Partner of the Year

OLAM

Pérou, Partner of the Year

G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC

Philippines, Partner of the Year

Crayon Software Experts Philippines

Pologne, Partner of the Year

Synerise

Portugal, Partner of the Year

InnoWave Technologies

Porto Rico, Partner of the Year

Nagnoi

Qatar, Partner of the Year

Information & Communication Technology

Roumanie, Partner of the Year

Asseco SEE

Russie, Partner of the Year

Awara IT

Arabie saoudite, Partner of the Year

eSense Software

Serbie, Partner of the Year

Comtrade System Integration

Singapour, Partner of the Year

Ingram Micro Asia

Slovaquie, Partner of the Year

exe

Slovénie, Partner of the Year

Adacta

Afrique du Sud, Partner of the Year

Mint Management Technologies

Espagne, Partner of the Year

CAPSiDE

Sri Lanka, Partner of the Year

Tech One Global

Suède, Partner of the Year

Acando

Suisse, Partner of the Year

isolutions

Taïwan, Partner of the Year

Systex Software & Service

Thaïlande, Partner of the Year

MFEC Public

Trinité-et-Tobago, Partner of the Year

Davyn

Tunisie, Partner of the Year

Neoledge

Turquie, Partner of the Year

motiwe

Ouganda, Partner of the Year

Britehouse/Dimension Data

Ukraine, Partner of the Year

Infopulse

Émirats arabes unis, Partner of the Year

Netways

Royaume-Uni, Partner of the Year

New Signature

États-Unis, Partner of the Year

Quisitive

Uruguay, Partner of the Year

Arnaldo C. Castro

Venezuela, Partner of the Year

CONSEIN

Vietnam, Partner of the Year

Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)



À propos de Microsoft Inspire
Microsoft Inspire offre à la communauté des partenaires de Microsoft un accès aux principales stratégies marketing et commerciales, au leadership et aux informations concernant des solutions clients particulières conçues pour aider les partenaires à réussir sur le marché. Avec des opportunités d'apprentissage bien documenté couvrant les ventes, le marketing, les services et la technologie, Microsoft Inspire est un cadre idéal pour les partenaires qui souhaitent obtenir de précieuses connaissances de leurs pairs et de Microsoft. Pour de plus amples informations, rendez-vous sur https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

À propos de Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq « MSFT » @microsoft) permet la transformation numérique destinée à l'ère du nuage intelligent et de l'intelligence en périphérie de réseau. Sa mission est de donner les moyens d'accomplir plus de choses à chaque personne, à chaque organisation sur la planète.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg

