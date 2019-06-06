Microsoft annonce les lauréats et finalistes de son Partner of the Year Award 2019

Les partenaires sont récompensés pour leurs solutions innovantes et pour avoir permis d'en faire plus pour les clients à travers le monde

REDMOND, Washington, 6 juin 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeudi, Microsoft Corp. a annoncé les lauréats et finalistes des Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019. Ces prix annuels récompensent les partenaires de Microsoft qui ont fait preuve d'excellence dans l'innovation et la mise en œuvre de solutions clients fondées sur la technologie Microsoft. Les lauréats et les finalistes du monde entier seront récompensés à l'occasion de Microsoft Inspire, qui se tiendra du 14 au 18 juillet 2019, à Las Vegas (Nevada).

Cette année, Microsoft récompense des partenaires dans 41 catégories consacrant chacun des domaines de solutions, industries et secteurs dans lesquels sont utilisées les technologies de Microsoft. Les finalistes et lauréats ont été sélectionnés à partir de plus de 2 900 nominations rassemblées dans 115 pays différents à travers le monde sur la base de leur attachement à la clientèle, de l'impact de leur solution sur le marché, et de l'utilisation exemplaire des technologies de Microsoft.

« Nous sommes heureux de récompenser les finalistes et lauréats des Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019 », explique Gavriella Schuster, vice-présidente de One Commercial Partner chez Microsoft. « Ces entreprises sont des leaders dans leur secteur et aident les entreprises à travers le monde à nouer des liens et à en faire plus. Je suis époustouflée devant chacun des lauréats et finalistes, et c'est un honneur pour moi de mettre en lumière le travail incroyable qu'ils font. »

Pour plus d'informations sur les Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2019, consultez le blog Microsoft Partner Network de Gavriella Schuster : https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.

Les catégories, lauréats et finalistes figurent ci-dessous. Une liste complète, y compris les lauréats du Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award pour 2019, peut être consultée sur https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

IA et apprentissage automatique · Lauréat : Crayon Group · Finaliste : Modis · Finaliste : eSmart Systems · Finaliste : AgileThought Alliance Global ISV · Lauréat : Finastra · Finaliste : Sitecore · Finaliste : Cloudera · Finaliste : Icertis Alliance SI · Lauréat : Infosys Innovation d'application · Lauréat : Wapice · Finaliste : Zure · Finaliste : Infosys · Finaliste : Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies Automobile · Lauréat : Annata · Finaliste : 4ward · Finaliste : Bright Box · Finaliste : Icertis Influenceur Azure · Lauréat : Hanu · Finaliste : SELA · Finaliste : Sol-Tec · Finaliste : Navisite Expérience de la clientèle · Lauréat : Quadrasystems.net (India) · Finaliste : Content and Code · Finaliste : Insight · Finaliste : Rackspace Analytique de données · Lauréat : Modis · Finaliste : Cognizant Technology Solutions · Finaliste : Pragmatic Works Modernisation du « data estate » · Lauréat : Cognizant Technology Solutions · Finaliste : TimeXtender · Finaliste : Version 1 · Finaliste : Cognizant Technology Solutions Migration de centre de données · Lauréat : 10th Magnitude · Finaliste : 3Cloud DevOps · Lauréat : 10th Magnitude · Finaliste : Dimensional Strategies · Finaliste : InCycle Software Vecteur de changement dans la diversité et l'inclusion · Lauréat : Reverie Language Technologies · Finaliste : Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers · Finaliste : KPMG UK Dynamics 365 pour Business Central · Lauréat : Cooper Parry IT · Finaliste : Wiise · Finaliste : NAB Solutions · Finaliste : Bond Consulting Services Dynamics 365 pour le service à la clientèle · Lauréat : PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies · Finaliste : Hitachi Solutions Philippines · Finaliste : DXC Technology · Finaliste : Cognizant Technologies Dynamics 365 pour l'assistance technique · Lauréat : Hitachi Solutions · Finaliste : Velrada · Finaliste : eCraft · Finaliste : HSO International Dynamics 365 pour la finance et les opérations · Lauréat : Sunrise Technologies · Finaliste : HSO · Finaliste : Alithya · Finaliste : Armanino Dynamics 365 pour les ventes · Lauréat : SAGlobal · Finaliste : KPMG Advisory · Finaliste : MASAO · Finaliste : Experlogix Dynamics 365 pour les talents · Lauréat : FourVision HR Plus · Finaliste : eBECS · Finaliste : Elevate HR · Finaliste : SAGlobal Éducation · Lauréat : Edsby · Finaliste : Insight · Finaliste : Blackbaud Services financiers · Lauréat : PowerObjects, une société HCL Technologies · Finaliste : AKA Enterprise Solutions · Finaliste : Finastra Administrations publiques · Lauréat : Hitachi Solutions · Finaliste : Planet Technologies · Finaliste : RapidDeploy · Finaliste : KPMG Santé · Lauréat : Health Catalyst · Finaliste : Mozzaz · Finaliste : Quest Software · Finaliste : KenSci Fournisseur indirect · Lauréat : Arrow ECS · Finaliste : rhipe · Finaliste : Ingram Micro Mexico · Finaliste : Crayon Software Experts Spain Communications intelligentes · Lauréat : Arkadin · Finaliste : Tata Communications · Finaliste : NBConsult · Finaliste : CDW Internet des objets · Lauréat : Accenture/Avanade · Finaliste : Telelink Business Services · Finaliste : SoftBank Technology · Finaliste : PTC Apprentissage · Lauréat : Global Knowledge · Finaliste : Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech · Finaliste : QA Fabrication et ressources · Lauréat : PTC · Finaliste : ABB Asea Brown Boveri · Finaliste : Hitachi Solutions · Finaliste : ICONICS Médias et Communications · Lauréat : Aprimo · Finaliste : Tech Mahindra · Finaliste : AdPushup · Finaliste : SAGlobal Microsoft CityNext · Lauréat : Bentley Systems · Finaliste: Meemim · Finaliste : KPMG Adoxio · Finaliste : ABB Asea Brown Boveri Réalité mixte · Lauréat : PTC · Finaliste : Kognitiv Spark · Finaliste : Meemim · Finaliste : Bentley Systems Ordinateur de bureau moderne · Lauréat : Glück & Kanja Consulting · Finaliste : Quadrasystems.net (India) Private · Finaliste : Catapult Systems · Finaliste : Dell Technologies Transformation du lieu de travail moderne · Lauréat : Phoenix Software · Finaliste : Accenture/Avanade · Finaliste : Content and Code · Finaliste : DXC Technology OSS sur Azure · Lauréat : HashiCorp · Finaliste : SNP Technologies Partenaire pour l'impact social · Lauréat : illuminance Solutions · Finaliste: MISSION CRM · Finaliste : Sparkrock · Finaliste : Alianza Power BI · Lauréat : Nihilent · Finaliste : Expose Data · Finaliste : Catapult Systems · Finaliste : Campus Management PowerApps · Lauréat : Catapult Systems · Finaliste : C Centric Solutions · Finaliste : Mercury xRM Limited · Finaliste : PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company Gestion de projet et de portefeuille · Lauréat : Wicresoft · Finaliste : ProActive · Finaliste : Innovative-e · Finaliste : Sensei Project Solutions Vente au détail · Lauréat : Obase · Finaliste : Brainpad · Finaliste : HSO · Finaliste : JDA Software SAP sur Azure · Lauréat : Capgemini · Finaliste : T-Systems · Finaliste : DXC Technology Sécurité et conformité · Lauréat : InSpark · Finaliste : Maureen Data Systems · Finaliste : Onevinn · Finaliste : Edgile Travail d'équipe · Lauréat : Cloud Productivity Solutions · Finaliste : Inova Solutions · Finaliste : Sulava · Finaliste : Slalom

Argentine, Partner of the Year VU Security Arménie, Partner of the Year Dom-Daniel Australie, Partner of the Year Modis Autriche, Partner of the Year ITSDONE Holding Azerbaïdjan, Partner of the Year SMART business Bahreïn, Partner of the Year Almoayyed Computers Bangladesh, Partner of the Year Corporate Projukti Belgique, Partner of the Year Proximus Bermudes, Partner of the Year Maureen Data Systems Bolivie, Partner of the Year SoftwareONE Bolivia Bosnie-Herzégovine, Partner of the Year Logosoft Brésil, Partner of the Year Brasoftware Brunei, Partner of the Year Tech One Solutions Canada, Partner of the Year Long View Îles Caïmans, Partner of the Year Kirk Office Equipment Chili, Partner of the Year GeoVictoria Chine, Partner of the Year SYSTEX China Colombie, Partner of the Year Westcon Group Colombia Costa Rica, Partner of the Year Itco Côte d'Ivoire, Partner of the Year INOVA Consulting Services Croatie, Partner of the Year Hrvatski Telekom Curaçao, Partner of the Year Inova Solutions Chypres, Partner of the Year Dot.cy Developments République tchèque, Partner of the Year Unicorn Systems République dominicaine, Partner of the Year C-ven Technologies Équateur, Partner of the Year BUSINESS IT Égypte, Partner of the Year HITS Technologies El Salvador, Partner of the Year GBM de El Salvador Estonie, Partner of the Year TVG Eesti Finlande, Partner of the Year Nordcloud France, Partner of the Year Talentsoft Géorgie, Partner of the Year UGT Allemagne, Partner of the Year Ex æquo: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions Grèce, Partner of the Year OFFICE LINE Guatemala, Partner of the Year Gensa Group Honduras, Partner of the Year Sega Hong Kong, SAR Partner of the Year KBQuest Hong Kong Hongrie, Partner of the Year T-Systems Magyarorszag Islande, Partner of the Year Advania Inde, Partner of the Year G7 CR Technologies India Indonésie, Partner of the Year PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud) Irlande, Partner of the Year Spanish Point Technologies Israël, Partner of the Year U-BTech Solutions Italie, Partner of the Year Var Group Jamaïque, Partner of the Year Inova Solutions Japon, Partner of the Year Fujitsu Jordanie, Partner of the Year Optimiza Kazakhstan, Partner of the Year M-SYSTEM Kenya, Partner of the Year Cloud Productivity Solutions Corée, Partner of the Year Zenith & Company Kirghizstan, Partner of the Year ALBARS Lettonie, Partner of the Year Tilde Sia Liban, Partner of the Year Exquitech Lituanie, Partner of the Year Fortevento Luxembourg, Partner of the Year Devoteam Malaisie, Partner of the Year Rhipe Malaysia Malte, Partner of the Year ICT Solutions Mexique, Partner of the Year Ingram Micro Mexico Mongolie, Partner of the Year Mogul Service and Support Maroc, Partner of the Year CASANET Namibie Partner of the Year Salt Essential IT Népal, Partner of the Year Tech One Global Nepal Pays-Bas, Partner of the Year ICT Automatisering Nouvelle-Zélande, Partner of the Year Umbrellar Nicaragua, Partner of the Year Sega Oman, Partner of the Year BAHWAN IT Pakistan, Partner of the Year Maison Consulting & Solutions Panama, Partner of the Year GBM Dominicana Paraguay, Partner of the Year OLAM Pérou, Partner of the Year G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC Philippines, Partner of the Year Crayon Software Experts Philippines Pologne, Partner of the Year Synerise Portugal, Partner of the Year InnoWave Technologies Porto Rico, Partner of the Year Nagnoi Qatar, Partner of the Year Information & Communication Technology Roumanie, Partner of the Year Asseco SEE Russie, Partner of the Year Awara IT Arabie saoudite, Partner of the Year eSense Software Serbie, Partner of the Year Comtrade System Integration Singapour, Partner of the Year Ingram Micro Asia Slovaquie, Partner of the Year exe Slovénie, Partner of the Year Adacta Afrique du Sud, Partner of the Year Mint Management Technologies Espagne, Partner of the Year CAPSiDE Sri Lanka, Partner of the Year Tech One Global Suède, Partner of the Year Acando Suisse, Partner of the Year isolutions Taïwan, Partner of the Year Systex Software & Service Thaïlande, Partner of the Year MFEC Public Trinité-et-Tobago, Partner of the Year Davyn Tunisie, Partner of the Year Neoledge Turquie, Partner of the Year motiwe Ouganda, Partner of the Year Britehouse/Dimension Data Ukraine, Partner of the Year Infopulse Émirats arabes unis, Partner of the Year Netways Royaume-Uni, Partner of the Year New Signature États-Unis, Partner of the Year Quisitive Uruguay, Partner of the Year Arnaldo C. Castro Venezuela, Partner of the Year CONSEIN Vietnam, Partner of the Year Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)





À propos de Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft Inspire offre à la communauté des partenaires de Microsoft un accès aux principales stratégies marketing et commerciales, au leadership et aux informations concernant des solutions clients particulières conçues pour aider les partenaires à réussir sur le marché. Avec des opportunités d'apprentissage bien documenté couvrant les ventes, le marketing, les services et la technologie, Microsoft Inspire est un cadre idéal pour les partenaires qui souhaitent obtenir de précieuses connaissances de leurs pairs et de Microsoft. Pour de plus amples informations, rendez-vous sur https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

À propos de Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq « MSFT » @microsoft) permet la transformation numérique destinée à l'ère du nuage intelligent et de l'intelligence en périphérie de réseau. Sa mission est de donner les moyens d'accomplir plus de choses à chaque personne, à chaque organisation sur la planète.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg

Related Links

www.microsoft.com



SOURCE Microsoft Corp.