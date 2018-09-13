Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, reflecting a 4 cent or 9.5 percent increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 13, 2018, to shareholders of record on Nov. 15, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 14, 2018.

In addition, the company announced the date for the 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held Nov. 28, 2018. Shareholders at the close of business on Sept. 26, 2018, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

