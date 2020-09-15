Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, reflecting a five cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 18, 2020.

In addition, the company announced the date for the 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held Dec. 2, 2020. Shareholders at the close of business on Oct. 8, 2020, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.

This year's annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chief executive officer; Amy Hood, chief financial officer; Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer; and John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent board chair.

