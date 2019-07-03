Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

REDMOND, Wash., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2019 fourth-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, July 18, 2019, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

