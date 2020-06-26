Microsoft Confirmed Premium Sponsor at PASS Virtual Summit 2020

SEATTLE, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever PASS Virtual Summit will be taking place this Nov. 10-13, bringing with it exciting opportunities for the largest gathering of data professionals focused on the Microsoft data platform to connect, share, and learn like never before.

The new virtual environment will increase accessibility, giving attendees from around the world the opportunity to network, speak, and learn from the comfort of their own homes at a fraction of the cost of previous PASS Summit events. With sessions being scheduled in multiple time zones and On-Demand Access available for 12 months, this is truly a global event for data professionals.

PASS Virtual Summit 2020 promises to lead the way with world-class content hand-in-hand with extraordinary networking opportunities. This year's conference will include over 200 sessions delivered by industry experts, Microsoft Engineering professionals, partner organizations, and community thought leaders on topics across Architecture, Data Management, Analytics, and Professional Development including a spotlight focus on:

Modernization & Migration

Open Source Platforms

Performance at Scale

1:1 time with Microsoft Engineers

Microsoft Azure Data Clinic planning is steamrolling ahead to enable PASS Virtual Summit attendees to book in that coveted 1:1 time with the engineers who have built the tools data professionals use every day. Register before June 30 to be in with a chance to win a meet-and-greet with the Microsoft Engineering team including members of the leadership team such as Bob Ward, Slava Oks, Asad Khan, Conor Cunningham, and many more.

Sought-After Microsoft Content

PASS Virtual Summit 2020 will be providing the cutting-edge Microsoft content that attendees have come to know and love at each PASS Summit event. Microsoft is not only confirmed as the Day 1 Keynote, but the company will also be using this platform to deliver live, exclusive announcements. Secure a place today to hear the latest from the industry leaders this November.

Microsoft and PASS expect this to be the most-attended PASS Summit in history.

Register now at PASS.org/Summit.

For questions and inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit pass.org/summit.

