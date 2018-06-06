TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT era sees an increasing risk in security, especially when digital criminals are becoming larger-scaled, more organized and internationalized. As cyberattacks continue to evolve, how can businesses safeguard their cybersecurity and not disappear from the digital horizon? In addition to continuously enhance security tools, businesses need to have innovative protection mindsets. The Microsoft Cybersecurity Summit 2018 kicked off today (Sept. 4) with the theme "Breaking Through the Traditional Defense Structure, Redefining Cybersecurity". The event attracted over thousands of cybersecurity professionals from industries, public sectors, academic and research institutes to come and share ideas with each other. With the arrival of the AI era, Microsoft leveraged their own experience and combined over billions of data points around the world to build the strongest security intelligence net from which the company analyzed in depth and developed an Intelligent Security solution. Through AI and machine learning, Microsoft set up a comprehensive security defense solution with seamlessly integrated Protection, Detection, and Response capabilities. This would help businesses establish a complete strategy and set down a cybersecurity foundation on the digital horizon.

Microsoft Cybersecurity Summit 2018: "Breaking Through the Traditional Defense Structure, Redefining Cybersecurity" Assisting Businesses in Transformation and Innovation

As new technology applications, such as cloud services, mobile apps, IoT, are becoming more popular, and more and more businesses have a BYOD policy, the internet environment is becoming more complex. Security threats, such as APT, DDoS attacks, ransomware, and hacking attacks that paralyze business basic structures, have forced businesses to be constantly on their toes and safeguard their data while complying with strict GDPR requirements and meeting growing business demands and challenges.

The growing security threats nowadays also indicate that the traditional security deployment models cannot keep up with the ever-evolving security threats. General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan Ken Sun remarked that digital transformation is a global trend, and Microsoft acknowledges that security is the biggest challenge businesses face when they undergo transformation. Therefore, Microsoft has to speed up the evolution and innovation of our security products and services, and exceed to evolving rate of security threats. Microsoft promises that we are dedicated to providing cloud services that have safe data protection and high-level data privacy and administration authority, compliance, and are transparent and trusted so that our enterprise clients can enjoy complete security protection and build a strong fortress on the digital horizon.

Microsoft is the second largest target for hackers, just after the US Department of Defense. The company shared their experiences on how to use trusted cloud services and mobilization experiences, along with intelligent security info and tools, to initiate an innovative transformation that can actively detect, protect and respond to security threats. The transformation leverages intelligent security to manage risk and can quickly be deployed in the organization. With cybersecurity experience of 25+ years, Diana Kelley, Cybersecurity Field CTO of Microsoft, said, "Microsoft protects not only the information security of Microsoft itself, but also "Builds Security In" to protect the data, systems, and devices for partners and users. Accordingly, Microsoft spends more than US$1B a year on security research and related initiatives. We build security in for our products and services through artificial intelligence, machine learning, platform and partnership to deliver integrated information security and cybersecurity enhancements. Microsoft Intelligence Security can identify and detect known threats, automatically take remediation action at once, and help to proactively detect advanced threats and zero-day vulnerabilities through artificial intelligence and machine learning."

The Cybersecurity Battle You cannot Afford to Lose

Microsoft leads Businesses to the Frontlines of Security Protection

"Under the concept of protection, detection, and response, cybersecurity protection should no longer be in the traditional sense of blocking the exterior from the interior, but breaking down barriers and deploying different methods simultaneously," remarked Chi-Min Yu, Associate Professor from the Soochow University Department of Law. "What businesses need is the capability to conduct 24/7 threat monitoring and deal with incidents. Traditionally, when it comes to cybersecurity, people rely on controlling and restricting to prevent human errors; but with the arrival of the intelligent era, we need new ideas that focus on the 3Ps of security protection: People, Process, and Product. Providing related personnel with new security concept training courses and enhancing awareness in this area are the keys to setting up security protection. When businesses introduce protection procedures, they also have to stay current and be flexible enough to continuously update their status. Security products have to integrate personnel management and process monitoring and control to offer comprehensive security protection."

Microsoft Intelligent Security Landscape presented with protection, detection and response, providing 24/7 security management with more thorough and in-depth analysis

Through Microsoft's many years of security protection experiences, the company has carried out in-depth analyses and set up a three-step protection framework that covers Protection, Detection, and Response. This framework employs AI technology to analyze large amounts of security information and automatically predict unknown hacker threats to build a protection mechanism from inside out. This concept completely changes the old ideas and models of past cybersecurity, and ushers in a new era of Intelligent Security in the age of AI.

Intelligent Protection : Provide strong protection and management tools for mobile devices and endpoint devices.

: Provide strong protection and management tools for mobile devices and endpoint devices. Intelligent Detection : Advanced detection technologies can identify attacks early on cloud or on-premises applications, endpoint or horizontal attacks, or even internal leaks or external invasions.

: Advanced detection technologies can identify attacks early on cloud or on-premises applications, endpoint or horizontal attacks, or even internal leaks or external invasions. Intelligent Response : Microsoft uses AI and machine learning to conduct big data analyses. When a possible threat is identified, it is denied access, blocked or reported immediately. Further information is also provided to assist in investigation to avoid repeating incidents.

The challenges of combating digital crimes are not only limited to investment amounts or the mindsets of the business owners, another key is integration capability. When a business detects criminal activity, it probably has to simultaneously deploy 70 to 80 types of complex technologies to protect its data from being compromised. This may include anti-virus, internet monitoring, and log analysis, etc. For businesses, it is difficult and often times ineffective to employ data security personnel to cover all required technology skills. Microsoft directly embeds its intelligent security protection into the platforms; for example, Windows provides constant built-in security protection to protect users from software threats in emails, applications, cloud and the internet. Furthermore, through intelligent security, Microsoft helps businesses without additional security technologies to reduce complexity and technical troubles. This allows businesses to have more flexible responses and continue to achieve the most effective level of production.

As Microsoft 365 BG Lead of Microsoft Taiwan, Grace Chou pointed out, "in the past, the world focused on how to protect data; but in truth, data protection alone is not enough, detection and response is even more important. Microsoft Intelligent Security provides a balanced solution. In the digital battlefield, security is not only about protection, it is the key factor of whether a business can survive or not. Microsoft's Intelligent Security is a revolutionary innovation which completely changes the old mindsets and models of cybersecurity. In the era of AI, it's crucial to leverage AI solving problems!"

# # #

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Local Press Contacts

Angela Wang, Communications Manager at Microsoft Taiwan



Tel: +886-2-3725-3773



Mobile: +886-910-030-255



Email: a-anwan@microsoft.com

Nancy Chen, Assistant Account Manager at Veda International Corp.



Tel: +886-2-2704-3024 #155



Mobile: +886-972-883-928



Email: nancy.chen@veda.com.tw

SOURCE Microsoft Taiwan