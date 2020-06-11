Microsoft ERP Partner BroadPoint Named in Bob Scott's 2020 Top 100 VARS

BETHESDA, Md., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint Inc. has been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARS for 2020. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARS," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

As a top Microsoft Gold-certified partner in the ERP space, BroadPoint helps companies find the perfect ERP solution to compliment their digital transformation. BroadPoint has maintained their status as a Top VAR through the years thanks to their reliable and timely implementation services as well as their extensive background in solutions such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics GP , and Power BI.

"BroadPoint is proud to once again be listed as a Top 100 VAR by Bob Scott. 2020 has brought us many opportunities to innovate and serve our clients in the ERP space with our implementation and migration services. We look forward to maintaining this level of commitment and success for years to come." – Scott Stevenson, Vice President of ERP Solutions

The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable here .

Learn more about BroadPoint, read our client testimonials, or schedule a free consultation.

About BroadPoint

BroadPoint is an award-winning business and technology consulting firm serving hundreds of commercial and non-profit clients. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered innovative technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for ERP and CRM, Microsoft Azure Cloud services and hosting, and ASI's iMIS for member management. Learn more at www.broadpoint.net.

About ERP Global Insights:

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. Learn more at www.erpglobalinsights.com.

CONTACT: Alex Quinn, [email protected]

SOURCE BroadPoint

Related Links

http://www.broadpoint.net

