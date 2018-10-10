Microsoft Makes Bigleaf Networks' Cloud-first SD-WAN Available to Their Customers Through Azure Marketplace

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks today launched their Cloud-first SD-WAN solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Bigleaf's appearance on the influential Microsoft application storefront gives users of Microsoft enterprise cloud products such as Office 365, Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams an easier way to purchase Bigleaf's Cloud-first SD-WAN directly through the wide-reaching Microsoft channel.

Bigleaf is part of a growing number of SD-WAN vendors helping customers get connectivity over a mix of broadband connections. Unlike other vendors in the crowded SD-WAN market, Bigleaf designed its SD-WAN specifically for the uptime and performance requirements of cloud-based applications like Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and other Office 365 applications. This approach was based on the prediction that private network-based architectures would give way to a cloud-first and service-first world. For a large and growing number of businesses, that prediction has become reality.

"We're thrilled to be selling through Microsoft," said Jeff Burchett, Bigleaf's co-founder and VP of Sales. "For the last five years, we've been helping users of Microsoft products to ensure they have the availability and performance their company needs to take full advantage of the cloud capabilities Microsoft has built into them. We look forward to working with the Microsoft sales team to expand that benefit to more Microsoft customers."

This announcement comes after Microsoft invited Bigleaf into its ScaleUp Accelerator Program in August, 2018. In September, Bigleaf hired Microsoft cloud sales veteran Michael Pickens, to accelerate enterprise sales for the SD-WAN maker through the Microsoft channel. Bigleaf's inclusion in the Azure Marketplace will add an even easier go-to-market path for any Microsoft customers looking to purchase Bigleaf's SD-WAN as part of their Office 365 deployment.

"Microsoft is an exciting channel partner for us," said Joel Mulkey, Bigleaf's founder and CEO. "Our technology is a key enabler for Microsoft customers moving to and adopting cloud technologies like Office 365. We look forward to further integrating our offerings to help those Microsoft customers realize a truly cloud-first future."

Bigleaf's platform is built to optimize cloud-connectivity and support VPNs for private networking. The platform is firewall agnostic, allowing customers to keep their preferred security environment. The system installs without the need for manual policies or rule creation since the Bigleaf router arrives pre-configured and ready-to-go.

If you're interested in Bigleaf, you can learn more on their website at https://www.bigleaf.net or sign in on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Bigleaf

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent SD-WAN that leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. Bigleaf's Cloud-first approach to SD-WAN optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. The company provides a better Internet experience and ensures peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America.

