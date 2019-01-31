Microsoft MVP Meagan Longoria Joins Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting
Feb 19, 2019, 10:10 ET
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting announced that renowned Microsoft MVP Meagan Longoria is joining the company as a consultant.
A Microsoft Data Platform MVP with over ten years of experience, Meagan specializes in business intelligence, data warehousing, and database development. Her areas of expertise include dimensional modeling, data integration design patterns, and data visualization, a topic she recently spoke about at the Power BI World Tour in Dallas.
CEO and Principal Denny Cherry commented, "Meagan is positively innovative in creating solutions in Azure and SQL Server that make data useful for decision makers. She's particularly gifted as a Power BI consultant and innovator and has been influential in shaping the product with feature suggestions and feedback to Microsoft's product team. With Power BI becoming such a critical tool in Azure solutions, she's a perfect fit with our clients and team."
Longoria responded, "I've known the consultants at Denny Cherry & Associates for years through the SQL Server Community. My chats with them at conferences and on Twitter demonstrated their incredible SQL and Azure knowledge, and I'm excited to learn from them. I feel very fortunate to work for a company that values and encourages participation in the technical community."
About Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting
Award-winning Microsoft Partner and Gold Platform certified Denny Cherry and Associates Consulting assist companies with reliably attaining IT goals such as Azure Migration, HA, scalability, SQL Server virtualization and acceleration, while finding ways to save on costs. With clients ranging from Fortune 50 corporations to small businesses, their commitment to each is the same: to provide a deft, high-speed IT environment that maximizes every aspect of their platform: from architecture, to infrastructure, to network.
SOURCE Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting
Share this article