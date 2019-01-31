Microsoft MVP Meagan Longoria Joins Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting

CEO and Principal Denny Cherry commented, "Meagan is positively innovative in creating solutions in Azure and SQL Server that make data useful for decision makers. She's particularly gifted as a Power BI consultant and innovator and has been influential in shaping the product with feature suggestions and feedback to Microsoft's product team. With Power BI becoming such a critical tool in Azure solutions, she's a perfect fit with our clients and team."

Longoria responded, "I've known the consultants at Denny Cherry & Associates for years through the SQL Server Community. My chats with them at conferences and on Twitter demonstrated their incredible SQL and Azure knowledge, and I'm excited to learn from them. I feel very fortunate to work for a company that values and encourages participation in the technical community."

About Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting

Award-winning Microsoft Partner and Gold Platform certified Denny Cherry and Associates Consulting assist companies with reliably attaining IT goals such as Azure Migration, HA, scalability, SQL Server virtualization and acceleration, while finding ways to save on costs. With clients ranging from Fortune 50 corporations to small businesses, their commitment to each is the same: to provide a deft, high-speed IT environment that maximizes every aspect of their platform: from architecture, to infrastructure, to network.

