Microsoft partnership opens doors for ARANZ Medical

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARANZ Medical now provides General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance with Microsoft's Azure cloud hosting service, enabling the secure hosting of clinical trial data collected across multiple countries.

Data security and privacy has always been important for clinical trials, and now with the GDPR in place making sure that trial data collected across Europe meets these new rules is paramount.

Microsoft Azure is a GDPR compliant cloud computing service created by Microsoft for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers.

Bruce Davey, ARANZ Medical CEO says, "Being able to offer secure data hosting across countries with Microsoft Azure is a significant milestone for ARANZ Medical and Silhouette. Microsoft Azure also increases the capabilities of our clinical trial customers to monitor their systems and manage data in new and innovative ways."

One of ARANZ Medical's first European customers to benefit from the Microsoft Azure service is Promore Pharma AB who is running a Phase IIb clinical trial with the company's product candidate LL-37 for treatment of venous leg ulcers. The trial will recruit 120 patients in Poland and Sweden.

ARANZ Medical has been a Microsoft Certified Development Partner for a number of years, utilizing a range of Microsoft development tools and support services, and now Microsoft Azure will enable growth for the company. Gabe Rijpma, Microsoft Senior Director Health Industry for Asia says, "I'm delighted to see ARANZ Medical taking this next step to build their presence in the EU after a long association with the company. Microsoft Azure will enable ARANZ Medical's Silhouette solution to securely operate across multiple countries, which is often required for the kinds of specialized clinical trials that Silhouette is used for."

ARANZ Medical's Silhouette skin imaging and measuring solutions are a popular choice both for organizations undertaking clinical trials on skin and wound treatments and for clinical practice providers looking to improve their business and patient outcomes.

About ARANZ Medical

ARANZ Medical Limited is a global medical device company focused on commercializing innovative, proprietary medical image-capture devices and recording, reporting and analysis software. The company's systems are primarily used in the chronic wound market, and are well-suited to clinical trials and telemedicine applications. www.aranzmedical.com

