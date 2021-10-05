Microsoft Security's Afternoon Cyber Tea Podcast with Ann Johnson joins the CyberWire Network

FULTON, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today that Microsoft Security's popular, long-running podcast, "Afternoon Cyber Tea with Ann Johnson," is joining the rapidly growing CyberWire Podcast Network . Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Business Development, Security, Compliance & Identity at Microsoft, talks with cybersecurity thought leaders and influential industry experts about the trends shaping the cyber landscape and what should be top-of-mind for the C-suite and other key decision makers. Ann and her guests explore the risk and promise of tools and systems powered by AI, IoT, machine learning, and other emerging technology, as well as the impact on how humans work, communicate, consume information, and live in this era of digital transformation.

"Ann Johnson's security expertise and insights, and her unflagging and tenacious support of industry diversity initiatives, have been enormously valuable to the CyberWire over the years, and were excited to add her show to the network," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "The guests she brings to her show and the topics she covers will be of high interest to our listeners."

"Every season of Afternoon Cyber Tea brings new learnings and insights from today's security thought leaders," said Ann. "With the rapidity of change we experience as an industry, it is important we continue to share this vital information with those at the helm and I am thrilled to be on The CyberWire where these cyber professionals come for the latest information."

About the CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing industry. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

