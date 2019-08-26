Microsol Resources Partners with GeoSLAM for 3D Mobile Mapping

UK-based GeoSLAM offers users in over 70 countries the unique ability to quickly build highly accurate 3D models with game-changing 'go-anywhere' technology. Their robust, easy-to-install and use solutions can create a highly accurate 3D model of any indoor, underground or difficult to access environment—within minutes. Supported by innovative, award-winning software that captures and models complex 3D data up to 10 times faster, GeoSLAM's versatile technology can produce rapid results that save customers in all industries time and money.

"We are delighted to partner with GeoSLAM to offer a truly unique tool that will be essential for many of our AEC clients," said Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources. "GeoSLAM's technology can be used in many urban places—where weak signals and hampered accessibility become barriers to designing and on-site problem-solving—and provide accurate 3D mapping without GPS. This allows Microsol Resources to help solve many of our customers' challenges and fits seamlessly within our current portfolio of Autodesk products and BIM workflows."

"Joining forces with Microsol Resources gives us the opportunity to share our technology with a wider audience and to successfully implement our company's next phase of growth on the U.S. East Coast," said Shelley Copsey, CEO of GeoSLAM.

This latest partnership draws on the distinct strengths of each company: Microsol Resources' ability to help AEC firms implement the right software and solutions, and GeoSLAM's ability to quickly build 3D models on any device, anywhere. It also reinforces Microsol Resources' dedication to matching business needs with products and support—one of many reasons that the company has received numerous recent accolades and exceptional rankings in customer satisfaction.

To start this new partnership, Microsol Resources is hosting an online event on August 29, 2019 at 12 pm EDT. The event is called "Capturing Reality into your Design Process using GeoSLAM." To learn more, register for this event https://microsolresources.com/events/.

Media Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro

Director of Marketing, Microsol Resources

amontenegro@microsolresources.com | 212-465-8734

https://microsolresources.com/about/

SOURCE Microsol Resources

