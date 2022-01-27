MicroTech CEO Named to the Veteran Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony "Tony" Jimenez, the President and CEO of MicroTech, has been named to the Veteran Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ.

The mission of theboardiQ is to create inclusive Boards for businesses and features "the first-ever curated lists of top talent with storied successes across all inclusion slates - gender, minorities, LGBTQ+, veterans, differently-abled and more". In recognizing these executives, theboardiQ "aims to move the needle in recognizing and shining the spotlight on the best executive talent", helping to "make an impact at the intersectionality of Sustainability, Transformation, Technology, Innovation, and Inclusion." Representation of Veterans as CEOs and on Boards remains in single low digits (%) when research shows that CEOs with a military background are likely to drive better business results.

"As we do the research, it is incredible to profile Veterans Hall of Famers making such a huge impact, whether at the forefront of science, technology, generating patents, building apps, doing core research on preservation of natural resources and the environment, engaging in grassroots activism, creating companies, spearheading and leading cyber-security functions from the front, the list is a revelation," says Smitashree Menon, Founder, and CEO, theboardiQ LLC.

"I am thrilled to be honored as a Veteran Top 100 Hall of Fame by theboardiQ," said Tony Jimenez. "Being selected to such a prestigious list is a unique and important distinction that helps promote the accomplishments of veteran leaders and celebrates the inclusive workplace culture we have created here at MicroTech."

See Tony Jimenez's profile along with the other Hall of Fame Honorees at: https://www.theboardiq.com/veteranhalloffame

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business. Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Jennifer Berman, [email protected]

SOURCE MicroTech