Microtel by Wyndham to Open 20 New Hotels in Greater China by the End of 2022

Designed to provide travelers with modern conveniences, Microtel by Wyndham made its debut in China in late 2019 as a midscale brand. The brand has since grown to a collection of six hotels, including locations in Hangzhou, Hefei, Guiyang, Kunming, Lijiang and Tianjin.

The most recent additions to this nationwide portfolio were Microtel by Wyndham Tianjin and Microtel by Wyndham Kunming City Center, which made its debut last month. Looking ahead, the brand will further extend its presence with new openings in destinations including Huangshan, Changsha, Qingdao, Fuzhou and more.

The owner of Microtel by Wyndham Tianjin, Mr. Lin Chen said: "The team at Wyndham had a deep understanding of my business needs from day one. We have received tremendous support and guidance from the team since our pre-opening, covering everything from branding to staff training. The Microtel by Wyndham brand is known for its high quality and strong identity, while the individuality of our hotel is never compromised. What we value about Wyndham, in addition to their extensive scale and distribution, is the innovative ideas behind their new brands like Microtel by Wyndham. We are extremely proud of our hotel and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts."

Mr. Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, commented: "The accelerated expansion of our Microtel by Wyndham portfolio in Greater China is a strong demonstration of the power and recognition of our brands in the market. Our Microtel by Wyndham hotels offer comfortable rooms, thoughtful amenities and warm hospitality, appealing to travelers who are looking for an efficient and streamlined experience. We will continue to build on the success of this expansion as we look to register and introduce even more of Wyndham's 21 iconic and lifestyle brands like LaQuinta for our franchise sales and development teams to sell – further reinforcing Wyndham's market-leading position with a total of 1,600 hotels across the Asia Pacific region," he added

Brilliantly Efficient Stays at Microtel By Wyndham

Microtel by Wyndham offers modern and stylish accommodation, focusing on both form and function, that perfectly caters to the needs of business and leisure travelers. The hotels are brilliantly designed and meticulously planned to offer effortless and efficient stays. For instance, guests can enjoy a seamless digital experience through its self-check-in kiosk for contactless arrivals, along with smart design through its automated in-room services – all while enjoying the warm and friendly service from Microtel by Wyndham's attentive staff.

New Openings in 2021:

Located within the China (Tianjin) Pilot Free Trade Zone, adjacent to a lifestyle mall and 10 minutes' drive from Tianjin Binhai International Airport, the 165-room Microtel by Wyndham Tianjin offers spacious rooms, an all-day restaurant, a fitness centre, spa, self-service laundry and a meeting facility for up to 80 people – perfect for all visitors in the booming metropolis of Tianjin.

Located in the heart of Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, Microtel by Wyndham Kunming City Center is a convenient five-minute walk from Chuanxingulou Metro Station and Kunming North Bus Station, and 20 minutes' drive from Kunming Railway Station. The hotel provides 131 spacious rooms, an all-day dining outlet serving local Yunnanese cuisine, a fitness centre, self-service laundry and meeting facilities – ideal for business and leisure travellers in this picturesque city.

Coming Soon:

Microtel by Wyndham Huangshan Tangkou – this 110-room new-build hotel is situated close to the Mount Huangshan Scenic Area in Anhui province, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most popular tourist attractions in China. The hotel is scheduled to welcome guests in Q3 2021.

Microtel by Wyndham Changsha West – this 135-key hotel will offer contemporary rooms and meeting space for up to 80 guests. Opening in Q1 2022, it will offer access to local attractions in Hunan province, such as Orange Island, Yuelu Mountain and Hunan Provincial Museum.

Microtel by Wyndham is now present in hundreds of locations across the USA, Canada, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Wyndham's hotels and resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

About Microtel by Wyndham

Microtel® by Wyndham is an award-winning chain of more than 340 hotels located throughout North America, China, Mexico and the Philippines. Consistently over-delivering on both guest and owner expectations, this brand is ranked best-in-class by organizations like The Harris Poll® and has earned 16 J.D. Power honors. Microtel prides itself on being an innovator, offering an exceptional experience at a reasonable price with an array of complimentary amenities including free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. Other amenities available at most hotels include meeting and fitness centers, swimming pools and the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program. Travelers can join the program for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com. If you are interested in developing a hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including the expected addition of hotels within the Asia Pacific Region and similar statements concerning possible future results or performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future results or performance, speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in Wyndham Hotels' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results or performance to be materially different from the future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Wyndham Hotels undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Media Enquiries:

Abigail Foo

Senior Manager, Brand, PR & Communications

Asia Pacific

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

M: +65 9067 8040

[email protected]

Scott Carman

Senior Director, Global Communications

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

+1 (973) 753-6590

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/

