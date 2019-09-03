Microtome Markets, 2024 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Sakura Finetek Dominated the Market in 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microtome Market by Product (Instruments, (Rotary, Cryostat), Accessories), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Medical Research), Technology (Manual, Semi-automated, Fully Automated), End User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microtomes market is expected to reach USD 177.1 million by 2024 from USD 129.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market include the high prevalence of cancer, growing demand for digital pathology, increasing healthcare expenditure. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals may restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent In this report, the microtomes market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, technology, end user, and region.



In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sakura Finetek (Japan) dominated the microtomes market.



Other prominent players in this market include SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany), MEDITE GmbH (Germany), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), Amos Scientific (Australia), RMC Boeckeler, Diapath S.p.A. (Italy), and Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance (China).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microtomes: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Microtomes Market Share, By End User and Country (2019)

4.3 Microtomes Market, By Technology (USD Million)

4.4 Microtomes Market, By Application, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Microtomes Market, By Product, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Microtomes Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Digital Pathology

5.2.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies



6 Microtomes Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microtome Instruments

6.2.1 Rotary Microtomes

6.2.1.1 Rotary Microtomes are the Most Common Types of Microtomes Used in Histology Laboratories

6.2.2 Cryostat Microtomes

6.2.2.1 Cryostat Microtomes Provide Immediate Results By Quickly, Reliably, and Safely Cutting Accurate Frozen Sections

6.2.3 Vibrating Microtomes

6.2.3.1 Vibrating Microtomes are Designed to Cut Fresh Tissue Specimens

6.2.4 Other Microtomes

6.3 Microtome Accessories

6.3.1 The Adoption of Disposable Blades has Increased as they Help in Producing High-Quality Sections



7 Microtomes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disease Diagnosis

7.2.1 High Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Medical Research

7.3.1 Increasing Research Activities to Drive the Adoption of Microtomes



8 Microtomes Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manual Microtomes

8.2.1 Lower Cost and User Comfort Associated With these Microtomes are Driving their Adoption

8.3 Semi-Automated Microtomes

8.3.1 Semi-Automated Microtomes to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

8.4 Fully Automated Microtomes

8.4.1 Lack of Clinical Laboratory Technicians and the High Prevalence of Cancer Have Resulted in the Increased Adoption of Fully Automated Microtomes



9 Microtomes Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Laboratories

9.2.1 Hospital Laboratories Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market, By End User

9.3 Clinical Laboratories

9.3.1 Presence of Robust Infrastructure to Perform Tests in High Volumes is Estimated to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Other End Users



10 Microtomes Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 High Burden of Cancer and Numerous Conferences on Anatomic Pathology to Drive Market Growth

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Availability of Research Funding & Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Large-Scale Outsourcing of Clinical Diagnostic Tests By Hospitals to Commercial Service Providers to Support Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive Market Growth in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 High Prevalence of Cancer to Support Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 High Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Per Capita Healthcare Spending to Support Market Growth in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 High Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Presence of A Well-Developed Healthcare System to Support Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Drive the Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growing Healthcare Sector in the Country to Drive Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2016-2019)

11.3.2 Product Launches (2016-2019)

11.3.3 Acquisitions (2016-2019)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Vanguards

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Dynamic Players

11.4.5 Emerging Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

12.2 Danaher

12.3 Diapath S.p.A.

12.4 Histo-Line Laboratories

12.5 Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co.,Ltd

12.6 MEDITE GmbH

12.7 RMC Boeckeler

12.8 Sakura Finetek

12.9 SLEE Medical GmbH

12.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific



