Microwavable Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 37.24 billion, Frozen Food to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Microwavable Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.7% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (frozen food, chilled, and shelf-stable microwavable food) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microwavable Foods Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The frozen food segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Frozen microwavable food includes food products such as frozen chicken, pizzas, and beef. They are stored at extremely low temperatures to prevent decomposition and increase the shelf life of the food. Frozen foods are convenient alternatives to cooking. Hence, they are increasingly being preferred by the working population across the world.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the microwavable foods market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 33% of the global market growth. The US and Canada are the two major markets for microwavable foods in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the busy lifestyles of people.

Vendor Insights

The microwavable foods market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Campbell Soup Co

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Hormel Foods Corp.

ITC Ltd.

Kellogg Co.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Mizkan America Inc.

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd

Quirch Foods LLC

Rich Products Corp

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Unilever PLC

View our FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The widened reach of vendors through organized retailing is driving the microwavable foods market growth. Frozen food products are mainly sold by large organized retailers. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of brands and food products. The US, the UK, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy, China, France, Canada, Australia, and Japan were some of the major countries with a high degree of penetration of organized retailing outlets in 2021.

Concerns regarding health issues due to the use of preservatives are challenging the microwavable foods market growth. Exposure to radiation emitted from microwaves in microwavable food is believed to have negative effects on the energy levels, concentration, and sleep patterns of individuals.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergency food market share is expected to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share is expected to increase by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Microwavable Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Mizkan America Inc., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chilled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chilled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chilled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chilled - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chilled - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Shelf stable microwavable food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Shelf stable microwavable food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Shelf stable microwavable food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Shelf stable microwavable food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Shelf stable microwavable food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Campbell Soup Co

Exhibit 98: Campbell Soup Co - Overview



Exhibit 99: Campbell Soup Co - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Campbell Soup Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Campbell Soup Co - Segment focus

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 102: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 107: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 108: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 110: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.7 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 112: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.8 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 117: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 120: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 123: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Rich Products Corp

Exhibit 125: Rich Products Corp - Overview



Exhibit 126: Rich Products Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Rich Products Corp - Key offerings

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 128: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 132: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio