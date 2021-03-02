Microwave Journal features an exclusive interview with APITech CEO Terrence Hahn
Mar 02, 2021, 12:32 ET
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), announces that Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn has been featured in an exclusive CEO Interview with Microwave Journal magazine. http://apitech.pub/3e1ioGn
The interview includes thoughts on market conditions, technology trends, effects of the pandemic, and Terrence's vision for APITech continuing to drive innovation in support of our customers.
"Today's publication focuses on customer and market trends and what APITech is doing to meet those needs. APITech is the Electromagnetic Spectrum Innovator focused on innovating to deliver superior results for our customers," said Terrence Hahn, Chief Executive Officer.
About APITech
APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.
Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com
