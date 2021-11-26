Microwave Oven Market Size to Grow by USD 1.39 bn | Increasing Disposable Income of Consumers to Boost Growth | Technavio

The microwave oven market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The microwave oven market report covers the following areas:

Microwave Oven Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Download a Free Sample for more information about the contribution of each segment of the market

Microwave Oven Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The increasing disposable income of consumers, growing demand for time-efficient cooking methods, and increasing demand for frozen and ready-to-cook food will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternative products, high cost of product, and high power consumption will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Microwave Oven Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the microwave oven market, including Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Morphy Richards Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the microwave oven market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Microwave Oven Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on our research, APAC is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 56% of the market's growth, during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the microwave ovens market in the region. In addition, APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing demand for time-efficient cooking methods will drive the microwave oven market growth in APAC.

Microwave Oven Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist microwave oven market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microwave oven market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microwave oven market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microwave oven market vendors

Related Reports:

Barbeque Grill Market: The barbeque grill market has been segmented by product (gas, charcoal, and electric) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The barbeque grill market has been segmented by product (gas, charcoal, and electric) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Smart Refrigerator Market: The smart refrigerator market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Microwave Oven Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.69% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Morphy Richards Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio