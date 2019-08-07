MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For the Second Quarter of 2019

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), announced today that it will release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2019, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 prior to the opening of the market. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. EDT that day.

The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial: 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From London (&Europe) dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931. user pin: 3333 .

Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of MICT's website at:

http://mixlr.com/servicesmict/

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq : MICT), via its equity interest in Micronet Ltd., operates in the growing commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments. For more information please visit: www.mict-inc.com .

