MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (MICT) announced that the financial results for the third quarter of 2018 were released yesterday, on November 19, 2018, after market close. Additionally, the company will publish a press release and host a conference call to discuss the results on November 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial: 1-888-4072553. Callers from outside of the U.S may access the call by dialing 972-3-918-0685. Please dial a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of MICT's website at:

www.veidan-stream.com/micronetq3-2018.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1-866-276-1485, outside of the U.S: 972-3-925-5936.

About MICT, Inc.

MICT Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiary Micronet Ltd., in which it has a controlling interest. Micronet operates in the growing commercial mobile resource management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments. For more information, please visit: www.mict-inc.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

