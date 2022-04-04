Mid-Continent Donates Cash and Nails To Put Kentucky Tornado Victims in Homes

The announcement follows news that, nearly four months after tornadoes struck, hundreds of people remain in temporary housing, including travel trailers, hotel rooms, and state parks. At the same time, a month-long call to service has begun.

"On behalf of the Mid-Continent team, I am honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity to give back to our communities and help our fellow Americans in need," said Fernando Villanueva, Mid-Continent's CEO. "We have customers, suppliers, friends, and family that have been touched by natural disasters. It is important to be there for them and help them get back on their feet.

"With Mid-Continent's MAGNUM steel nails and Habitat's manpower, we are helping to rebuild because, together, we are stronger."

Mid-Continent's partnership with Kentucky Habitat for Humanity comes in two parts:

First, the donation of $20,000 by employees to support disaster relief efforts.

by employees to support disaster relief efforts. Second, in-kind pledges of materials by the company to housing blitz projects in Bowling Green and Dawson Springs .

The Bowling Green project includes 10 homes and is expected to break ground in mid-July. The Dawson Springs project includes 14 homes and is expected to break ground next fall. These were the two areas hit hardest by the December tornadoes.

"The Mid-Continent family knows how devastating natural disasters can be, both physically and emotionally, and how long the recovery process can take," said Chris Pratt, Operations General Manager of Mid-Continent. "We're happy to be in a position to help our neighbors and proud to contribute to the building and rebuilding of safe homes for the residents of Bowling Green and Dawson Springs."

Mary Shearer, executive director of Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, said of the partnership with Mid-Continent, "This is just incredible. We cannot thank Mid-Continent Steel and Wire enough for their support, passion, and dedication to not only Habitat for Humanity, but the countless families we will serve with their donations. It is because of companies like Mid-Continent and your employees that Habitat is going to rebuild the lives and communities of those who lost so much!"

This is not the first time Mid-Continent has partnered with a local Habitat for Humanity group to help with disaster relief efforts. In 2019, after a tornado tore through Jefferson City, Missouri., the company donated 1 million nails to River City Habitat for Humanity.

"Mid-Continent has always enjoyed giving back to the community. That's part of the culture here," said Dave Creg, Director of Human Resources for Mid-Continent. "I couldn't be prouder of how everyone came together to help our neighbors in this effort."

Please follow Mid-Continent's Facebook page for updates on our partnership with Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, including details on the two blitz builds.

