Mid-market Businesses Turn to UCaaS to Empower Remote Teams for the New Normal

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, businesses have focused on deploying digital technologies such as cloud computing, Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced mobility, and blockchain. However, priorities changed when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a shift to remote working models. To address the urgent need to support employees in home offices, businesses —especially in the mid-market segment— have turned to Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to close operational and communications gaps and enhance business continuity, specifically around enabling collaboration among geographically disparate teams.

Frost & Sullivan's unique thought leadership paper, UCaaS Adoption in the Age of COVID-19, examines the increased options for mid-market businesses deploying remote-workforce models. It analyzes evolving market trends and assesses how UCaaS solutions can support both the short-term goal of remote collaboration, as well as long-term initiatives around digital transformation and business continuity. Strategic recommendations for mid-market businesses looking to adopt cloud communications solutions as a long-term competitive enabler are also defined.

"To prepare for the new normal, businesses need to carefully design work-from-anywhere strategies for various members of their workforce. Therefore, they will require advanced cloud technology tools that enable access to business communications, collaboration, and other software and services from anywhere, anytime, on any device and network," explained Elka Popova, Information and Communications Technologies | Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Solution reliability, extensibility, and technology roadmap, as well as service provider vision, strategy, execution and financial viability will be key considerations in cloud communications adoption."

"Our go-to-market strategy is built around customer focus and bundled technology to deliver tailored solutions," added Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "In addition, our UCaaS offering reflects this commitment by giving mid-market companies a wide range of options around cutting-edge functionality, as well as service reliability, security, and scalability."

As a global, holistic UCaaS provider, Claro Enterprise Solutions offers the following benefits:

Tiered service bundles that address different company and user needs with right-sized features and pricing structures.

Mobility and hoteling capabilities to more effectively support mobile workers.

A sophisticated web portal that provides visibility into and management of the user environment with dashboards and on-demand report generation.

Open APIs and third-party software integration that helps businesses leverage communications solutions to directly impact important business workflows.

Integration with Cisco premises-based solutions to create hybrid environments and a paced migration to the cloud for businesses with significant premises-based investments.

A consultative approach, tailored solution design and robust implementation, onboarding, and lifecycle services for successful deployments and higher ROI.

