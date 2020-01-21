Mid-Market Neighborhood Welcomes BEI San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEI San Francisco, formerly the Holiday Inn San Francisco-Civic Center, officially completes a top-to-bottom $30 million renovation. One year ago, the lifestyle hotel officially reflagged to become the newest independent lifestyle hotel in the quickly growing Mid-Market neighborhood. An investment by BEI Capital with a sister property in Beijing, BEI offers 396 guest rooms, two dining options (Sum and Ren) and 10,000 square feet of coworking, meeting, and event space.

Designed by iu + bibliowicz Architects, LLP and Steinberg Hart, BEI has 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space in addition to several intimate coworking spaces inspired by the forward-thinking offices found throughout San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

BEI aims to answer the increasing demand for integrated living and workspace in San Francisco by offering various remodeled room categories, each averaging 350 square feet. Most notable are BEI's "Stay Work Play" rooms that feature beds that tuck away to transform living space into working space with an additional outdoor terrace for breakout meetings and sessions. In addition, BEI offers 3,000 square feet of traditional meeting space that can become three breakout rooms, and 7,000 square feet of flexible space, which includes the lobby, game room, gallery and fourth floor outdoor terrace. A new 800-square-foot fitness center is located near the outdoor terrace to complement the classes and wellness programming that BEI implemented in fall 2019. New wellness programming will be announced later this month.

"The Mid-Market neighborhood is a prime destination for our first US location; situated amongst a host of culturally diverse restaurants and boutique shops, as well as local tech leaders like Dolby Laboratories and Twitter headquarters, located just around the corner from BEI," says Marc Choplick, General Manager for BEI. "With BEI's coworking-inspired spaces, and spacious guest rooms, we are creating a new destination that connects locals working and living within the neighborhood and visitors traveling to San Francisco from afar."

BEI also has two new food and beverage concepts on the ground floor. Sum, the restaurant and bar, is a casual dining concept, open for breakfast and dinner, featuring paired shareable plates and classic cocktails, craft beer and wine. Ren is an on-the-go daytime dining option with freshly made pastries, specialty deli items, and features coffee creations from West Coast favorite, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, beer and wine.

Situated only 20 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, BEI San Francisco offers instant access for guests to walk and experience many of the city's beloved neighborhoods such as Hayes Valley, SOMA, and Fillmore District; as well as iconic attractions and event venues, such as the Orpheum Theatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco Opera, Moscone Center, and SFJAZZ Center.

For more information, reservations, and rates, please visit www.beihotelsf.com.

About BEI San Francisco

Mid-Market welcomed independent lifestyle hotel BEI San Francisco, equipped with 396 rooms and collaborative spaces in January 2019. BEI creates global spaces where business and leisure guests can connect in a tech-forward environment and experience a holistic balance of work, life, and play. BEI San Francisco is a new concept of its international counterpart and sister hotel, BEI Beijing, located in Beijing, China, an investment by BEI Capital. The hotel is conveniently located near public transportation including BART, Caltrain, Muni and minutes away from major art, entertainment, and sports venues such as Orpheum Theatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco Opera, SFJAZZ Center, and Moscone Center. Establishing a presence as a leader in hospitality, BEI San Francisco is designed to facilitate connection among visitors with multiple coworking and social spaces, an outdoor terrace to activate wellness, a full-service restaurant and bar called Sum and on-the-go daytime option called Ren. For more information, visit www.beihotelsf.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating vertical of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

SOURCE Davidson Hotels & Resorts

