Mid-Term Elections Prove Win For Pennsylvania Workers, says Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

YORK, Pa., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a stunning, 'against-all-odds' election win in March with the first election of Conor Lamb, the Pennsylvania union movement has stayed the course for a meaningful victory for workers and workers' rights across all of Pennsylvania. Today was an historic win for workers' rights in our Commonwealth. The re-election of Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey is monumental to the securing of workers' rights in Pennsylvania and across the country. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO have made the following statements on tonight's victories for workers.

"These elections were never about a political party or a candidate; this was and is about the issues that affect the lives of workers and their right to join a union. The right for workers to join together and collectively bargain, the right to health care access and the right to a fair wage and economic opportunity was on the line with today's election. Pennsylvania voters stood up and cast their votes against anti-union extremists. Let it be known, Pennsylvania is a union state," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.

"The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO and our union brothers and sisters across the Commonwealth have worked hard for the last several months. We've reached hundreds of thousands of union households on the doors, on the phones, and at their work sites to convey the importance of this election to Pennsylvania union members. Our union member-to-member program in Pennsylvania has reached out to our politically diverse membership in partnership with our 51 affiliate unions in all 67 counties to win victories for union members in Pennsylvania," stated Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

