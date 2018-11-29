Middle East & Africa BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Report 2018: Rising Smartphone and Internet Penetration as Well as Surging Demand for BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Solutions
The "Middle East & Africa BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle East & Africa BYOD & enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% by 2023, on account of rising smartphone and internet penetration as well as surging demand for BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions across various sectors in different countries of the region.
Moreover, rising inclination towards workforce mobility across various sectors and increasing digitization in BFSI sector is further boosting Middle East & Africa BYOD & enterprise mobility market.
Additionally, increasing risk mitigation coupled with rising demand for data telecommuting, is likely to positively influence Middle East & Africa BYOD & enterprise mobility in the coming years.
Middle East & Africa BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, 2023 discusses the following aspects of BYOD & enterprise mobility market in Middle East and Africa:
- BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players are
- IBM Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Accenture LLP
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Infosys Limited
- Capgemini SE
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Atos SE
- HCL Technologies Limited
- NTT Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Middle East & Africa BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Landscape
5. Middle East & Africa BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service)
5.2.1.1. By Component, By Software (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Mobile Content Management & Others)
5.2.1.2. By Component, By Security Solution (Device Security, Network Security, Identity Access Management & Others)
5.2.1.3. By Component, By Service (Managed Services & Professional Services)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise)
5.2.3. By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Others)
5.2.4. By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
6. United Arab Emirates (UAE) BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
7. Saudi Arabia BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
8. South Africa BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
9. Qatar BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Company Profiles
13. Strategic Recommendations
